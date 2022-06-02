India’s merchandise export rises 15.46% to USD 37.3 billion in May, 2022 as compared to USD 32.30 billion in May 2021, recording highest ever exports in May 2022

New Delhi :India has achieved monthly value of merchandise export in May 2022 amounting USD 37.29 billion, an increase of 15.46% over USD 32.30 billion in May 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -May 2022-23 was USD 77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26% over USD 63.05 billion in April -May 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum exports in May 2022 was 29.18 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 8.13% over non-petroleum exports of USD 26.99 billion in May 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 61.09 billion, an increase of 12.9% over USD 54.11 billion in April -May 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in May 2022 was USD 26.08 billion, registering a positive growth of 8.57% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 24.02 billion in May 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 54.52 billion, an increase of 14.15% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 47.76 billion in April -May 2021-22.
Petroleum products (52.71%), Electronic goods (41.46%) and RMG of all Textiles (22.94%) led the way in high increase in exports during May 2022.
India’s merchandise import in May 2022 was USD 60.62 billion, an increase of 56.14% over USD 38.83 billion in May 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 120.81 billion with an increase of 42.35% over USD 84.87 billion in April -May 2021-22.
Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 42.48 billion in May 2022 with a positive growth of 44.7% over non-petroleum imports of USD 29.36 billion in May 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 82.55 billion, showing an increase of 27.72% compared to non-oil imports of USD 64.63 billion in April -May 2021-22.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 33.61 billion in May 2022 with a positive growth of 27.2% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.42 billion in May 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 69.25 billion, recording a positive growth of 30.71%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 52.97 billion in April -May 2021-22.
The trade deficit in May 2022 was USD 23.33 billion, while it was 43.73 billion USD during April -May 2022-23.
|Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in May 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|MAY’22
|MAY’21
|MAY’22 vs MAY’21
|Exports
|37.29
|32.30
|15.46
|Imports
|60.62
|38.83
|56.14
|Deficit
|23.33
|6.53
|–
|Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-May 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22-MAY’22
|APR’21-MAY’21
|APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22
|Exports
|77.08
|63.05
|22.26
|Imports
|120.81
|84.87
|42.35
|Deficit
|43.73
|21.82
|–
|Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in May 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|MAY’22
|MAY’21
|MAY’22 vs MAY’21
|Exports
|29.18
|26.99
|8.13
|Imports
|42.48
|29.36
|44.70
|Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-May 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22-MAY’22
|APR’21-MAY’21
|APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22
|Exports
|61.09
|54.11
|12.90
|Imports
|82.55
|64.63
|27.72
|Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in May 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|MAY’22
|MAY’21
|MAY’22 vs MAY’21
|Exports
|26.08
|24.02
|8.57
|Imports
|33.61
|26.42
|27.20
|Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-May 2022-23
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22-MAY’22
|APR’21-MAY’21
|APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22
|Exports
|54.52
|47.76
|14.15
|Imports
|69.25
|52.97
|30.71
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in May 2022, are –
|Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in May 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|May-22
|May-21
|May-22
|May-22 over May-21
|Engineering goods
|9299.44
|8623.65
|24.94
|7.84
|Petroleum products
|8113.89
|5313.28
|21.76
|52.71
|Gems and Jewellery
|3102.48
|2968.19
|8.32
|4.52
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|2446.71
|2182.94
|6.56
|12.08
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|1983.15
|1874.83
|5.32
|5.78
|RMG of all Textiles
|1360.95
|1107.00
|3.65
|22.94
|Electronic goods
|1339.10
|946.66
|3.59
|41.46
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|1005.07
|1106.04
|2.70
|-9.13
|Rice
|822.45
|773.91
|2.21
|6.27
|Plastic and Linoleum
|729.45
|863.79
|1.96
|-15.55
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|30202.72
|25760.27
|80.99
|17.25
|Rest
|7090.59
|6538.81
|19.01
|8.44
|Total Exports
|37293.31
|32299.08
|100.00
|15.46
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total imports in May 2022, are –
|Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in May 2022
|Value of Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|May-22
|May-21
|May-22
|May-22 over May-21
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|18142.14
|9468.96
|29.93
|91.60
|Gold
|5825.26
|677.67
|9.61
|759.60
|Electronic goods
|5445.05
|4239.80
|8.98
|28.43
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|5333.79
|1992.26
|8.80
|167.73
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|3118.47
|2979.25
|5.14
|4.67
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|3069.10
|2306.35
|5.06
|33.07
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|2636.36
|2245.03
|4.35
|17.43
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|1994.15
|1650.75
|3.29
|20.80
|Vegetable Oil
|1650.95
|1432.83
|2.72
|15.22
|Transport equipment
|1630.86
|1408.03
|2.69
|15.83
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|48846.12
|28400.94
|80.57
|71.99
|Rest
|11778.38
|10427.14
|19.43
|12.96
|Total Imports
|60624.51
|38828.07
|100.00
|56.14
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total exports in April –May 2022-23, are –
|Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April-May 2022-23
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Apr’22-May’22
|Apr’21-May’21
|Apr’22-May’22
|APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22
|Engineering goods
|18977.12
|16597.70
|24.62
|14.34
|Petroleum products
|15992.33
|8938.94
|20.75
|78.91
|Gems and Jewellery
|6569.37
|6347.33
|8.52
|3.50
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|5124.15
|4208.52
|6.65
|21.76
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|4050.04
|3767.40
|5.25
|7.50
|Electronic goods
|3015.72
|1925.08
|3.91
|56.65
|RMG of all Textiles
|2935.73
|2404.67
|3.81
|22.08
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|2162.60
|2171.24
|2.81
|-0.40
|Rice
|1629.10
|1669.51
|2.11
|-2.42
|Plastic and Linoleum
|1526.27
|1591.69
|1.98
|-4.11
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|61982.43
|49622.09
|80.42
|24.91
|Rest
|15095.34
|13424.11
|19.58
|12.45
|Total Exports
|77077.77
|63046.20
|100.00
|22.26
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total imports in April-May 2022-23, are –
|Statement 10: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April-May 2022-23
|Value of Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Apr’22-May’22
|Apr’21-May’21
|Apr’22-May’22
|APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|38263.36
|20233.80
|31.67
|89.11
|Electronic goods
|12163.38
|9298.65
|10.07
|30.81
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|10265.52
|3996.82
|8.50
|156.84
|Gold
|7549.36
|6916.03
|6.25
|9.16
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|6532.89
|6033.88
|5.41
|8.27
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|6479.89
|4550.53
|5.36
|42.40
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|5230.62
|4715.77
|4.33
|10.92
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|4013.18
|3430.22
|3.32
|16.99
|Non-ferrous metals
|3451.44
|2579.76
|2.86
|33.79
|Vegetable Oil
|3382.89
|2721.97
|2.80
|24.28
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|97332.54
|64477.43
|80.57
|50.96
|Rest
|23479.46
|20389.88
|19.43
|15.15
|Total Imports
|120812.00
|84867.31
|100.00
|42.35