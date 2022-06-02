India’s merchandise export rises 15.46% to USD 37.3 billion in May, 2022 as compared to USD 32.30 billion in May 2021, recording highest ever exports in May 2022

New Delhi :India has achieved monthly value of merchandise export in May 2022 amounting USD 37.29 billion, an increase of 15.46% over USD 32.30 billion in May 2021. India’s merchandise export in April -May 2022-23 was USD 77.08 billion with an increase of 22.26% over USD 63.05 billion in April -May 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum exports in May 2022 was 29.18 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 8.13% over non-petroleum exports of USD 26.99 billion in May 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 61.09 billion, an increase of 12.9% over USD 54.11 billion in April -May 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in May 2022 was USD 26.08 billion, registering a positive growth of 8.57% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 24.02 billion in May 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 54.52 billion, an increase of 14.15% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 47.76 billion in April -May 2021-22.

Petroleum products (52.71%), Electronic goods (41.46%) and RMG of all Textiles (22.94%) led the way in high increase in exports during May 2022.

India’s merchandise import in May 2022 was USD 60.62 billion, an increase of 56.14% over USD 38.83 billion in May 2021. India’s merchandise imports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 120.81 billion with an increase of 42.35% over USD 84.87 billion in April -May 2021-22.

Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 42.48 billion in May 2022 with a positive growth of 44.7% over non-petroleum imports of USD 29.36 billion in May 2021. The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 82.55 billion, showing an increase of 27.72% compared to non-oil imports of USD 64.63 billion in April -May 2021-22.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 33.61 billion in May 2022 with a positive growth of 27.2% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.42 billion in May 2021. Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports in April -May 2022-23 was USD 69.25 billion, recording a positive growth of 30.71%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 52.97 billion in April -May 2021-22.

The trade deficit in May 2022 was USD 23.33 billion, while it was 43.73 billion USD during April -May 2022-23.

Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in May 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth MAY’22 MAY’21 MAY’22 vs MAY’21 Exports 37.29 32.30 15.46 Imports 60.62 38.83 56.14 Deficit 23.33 6.53 –

Statement 2: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April-May 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-MAY’22 APR’21-MAY’21 APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22 Exports 77.08 63.05 22.26 Imports 120.81 84.87 42.35 Deficit 43.73 21.82 –

Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in May 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth MAY’22 MAY’21 MAY’22 vs MAY’21 Exports 29.18 26.99 8.13 Imports 42.48 29.36 44.70

Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April-May 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-MAY’22 APR’21-MAY’21 APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22 Exports 61.09 54.11 12.90 Imports 82.55 64.63 27.72

Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in May 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth MAY’22 MAY’21 MAY’22 vs MAY’21 Exports 26.08 24.02 8.57 Imports 33.61 26.42 27.20

Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April-May 2022-23 Value in Billion USD % Growth APR’22-MAY’22 APR’21-MAY’21 APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22 Exports 54.52 47.76 14.15 Imports 69.25 52.97 30.71

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total exports in May 2022, are –

Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in May 2022 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group May-22 May-21 May-22 May-22 over May-21 Engineering goods 9299.44 8623.65 24.94 7.84 Petroleum products 8113.89 5313.28 21.76 52.71 Gems and Jewellery 3102.48 2968.19 8.32 4.52 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 2446.71 2182.94 6.56 12.08 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 1983.15 1874.83 5.32 5.78 RMG of all Textiles 1360.95 1107.00 3.65 22.94 Electronic goods 1339.10 946.66 3.59 41.46 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 1005.07 1106.04 2.70 -9.13 Rice 822.45 773.91 2.21 6.27 Plastic and Linoleum 729.45 863.79 1.96 -15.55 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 30202.72 25760.27 80.99 17.25 Rest 7090.59 6538.81 19.01 8.44 Total Exports 37293.31 32299.08 100.00 15.46

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total imports in May 2022, are –

Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in May 2022 Value of Import (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group May-22 May-21 May-22 May-22 over May-21 Petroleum, Crude & products 18142.14 9468.96 29.93 91.60 Gold 5825.26 677.67 9.61 759.60 Electronic goods 5445.05 4239.80 8.98 28.43 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 5333.79 1992.26 8.80 167.73 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 3118.47 2979.25 5.14 4.67 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 3069.10 2306.35 5.06 33.07 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 2636.36 2245.03 4.35 17.43 Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. 1994.15 1650.75 3.29 20.80 Vegetable Oil 1650.95 1432.83 2.72 15.22 Transport equipment 1630.86 1408.03 2.69 15.83 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 48846.12 28400.94 80.57 71.99 Rest 11778.38 10427.14 19.43 12.96 Total Imports 60624.51 38828.07 100.00 56.14

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total exports in April –May 2022-23, are –

Statement 9: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April-May 2022-23 Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group Apr’22-May’22 Apr’21-May’21 Apr’22-May’22 APR-MAY 2022-23 vs APR-MAY 2021-22 Engineering goods 18977.12 16597.70 24.62 14.34 Petroleum products 15992.33 8938.94 20.75 78.91 Gems and Jewellery 6569.37 6347.33 8.52 3.50 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 5124.15 4208.52 6.65 21.76 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 4050.04 3767.40 5.25 7.50 Electronic goods 3015.72 1925.08 3.91 56.65 RMG of all Textiles 2935.73 2404.67 3.81 22.08 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 2162.60 2171.24 2.81 -0.40 Rice 1629.10 1669.51 2.11 -2.42 Plastic and Linoleum 1526.27 1591.69 1.98 -4.11 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 61982.43 49622.09 80.42 24.91 Rest 15095.34 13424.11 19.58 12.45 Total Exports 77077.77 63046.20 100.00 22.26

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total imports in April-May 2022-23, are –