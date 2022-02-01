India’s merchandise export in January 2022 increases by 23.69% to USD 34.06 billion over USD 27.54 billion in January 2021; records increase of 31.75% over USD 25.85 billion in January 2020

New Delhi : India’s merchandise import in January 2022 was USD 52.01 billion, an increase of 23.74% over USD 42.03 billion in January 2021 and an increase of 26.38% over USD 41.15 billion in January 2020.
India’s merchandise import in 2021-22 (April-January) was USD 495.83 billion, an increase of 62.68% over USD 304.79 billion in 2020-21 (April-January) and an increase of 22.3% over USD 405.33 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).
The trade deficit in January 2022 was USD 17.94 billion, while it was 160.38 billion USD during 2021-22 (April-January).
|Statement 1: India’s Merchandise Trade in January 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Jan-22
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|Jan-22 over Jan-21
|Jan-22 over Jan-20
|Exports
|34.06
|27.54
|25.85
|23.69
|31.75
|Imports
|52.01
|42.03
|41.15
|23.74
|26.38
|Deficit
|17.94
|14.49
|15.30
|23.82
|17.30
|Statement 2: India’s Merchandise Trade in 2021-22 (April-January)
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan)
|2020-21 (Apr-Jan)
|2019-20 (Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over
2020-21 (Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over
2019-20 (Apr-Jan)
|Exports
|335.44
|228.90
|264.13
|46.53
|27.0
|Imports
|495.83
|304.79
|405.33
|62.68
|22.30
|Deficit
|160.38
|75.87
|141.2
|112.97
|13.51
Value of non-petroleum exports in January 2022 was 30.33 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 19.4% over non-petroleum exports of USD 25.4 billion in January 2021 and a positive growth of 33.81% over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.67 billion in January 2020.
Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 40.57 billion in January 2022 with a positive growth of 24.44% over non-petroleum imports of USD 32.61 billion in January 2021 and a positive growth of 44.19% over non-petroleum imports of USD 28.14 billion in January 2020.
|Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in January 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Jan-22
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan)
|2020-21 (Apr-Jan)
|Exports
|30.33
|25.40
|22.67
|19.40
|33.81
|Imports
|40.57
|32.61
|28.14
|24.44
|44.19
The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) was USD 287.84 billion, an increase of 37.59% over USD 209.19 billion in 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) and an increase of 25.8% over USD 228.8 billion in 2019-20 (Apr-Jan).
The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) was USD 366.14 billion, showing an increase of 51.67% compared to non-oil imports of USD 241.41 billion in 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) and an increase of 23.86% compared to non-oil imports of USD 295.61 billion in 2019-20 (Apr-Jan).
|Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade 2021-22 (Apr-Jan)
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|2021-22(Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan)
|2019-20(Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over
2020-21 (Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over
2019-20 (Apr-Jan)
|Exports
|287.84
|209.19
|228.80
|37.59
|25.8
|Imports
|366.14
|241.41
|295.61
|51.67
|23.86
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2022 was USD 27.09 billion, registering a positive growth of 20.1% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 22.56 billion in January 2021 and a positive growth of 36.92% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.79 billion in January 2020.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 35.22 billion in January 2022 with a positive growth of 33.6%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.36 billion in January 2021and a positive growth of 41.63% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 24.87 billion in January 2020.
|Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in January 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|Jan-22
|Jan-21
|Jan-20
|Jan-22 over Jan-21
|Jan-22 over Jan-20
|Exports
|27.09
|22.56
|19.79
|20.10
|36.92
|Imports
|35.22
|26.36
|24.87
|33.60
|41.63
The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in 2021-22 (April-January) was USD 255.69 billion, an increase of 34.95% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 189.47 billion in 2020-21(April-January) and an increase of 29.18% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 197.94 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).
Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 298.65 billion in 2021-22 (April-January), recording a positive growth of 45.06%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 205.88 billion in 2020-21(April-January) and a positive growth of 19.54% over USD 249.83 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).
|Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade Apr 2021-Jan 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan)
|2019-20 (Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over
2020-21 (Apr-Jan)
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over
2019-20 (Apr-Jan)
|Exports
|255.69
|189.47
|197.94
|34.95
|29.18
|Imports
|298.65
|205.88
|249.83
|45.06
|19.54
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 78% of total exports in January 2022,are –
|Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Jan-22
|Jan-21
|Jan-22
|Jan-22 over Jan-21
|Engineering goods
|9201.76
|7413.15
|27.01
|24.13
|Petroleum products
|3732.26
|2136.00
|10.96
|74.73
|Gems and Jewellery
|3236.98
|2843.62
|9.50
|13.83
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|2447.89
|1942.16
|7.19
|26.04
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|2054.24
|2075.22
|6.03
|-1.01
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|1389.46
|974.54
|4.08
|42.58
|RMG of all Textiles
|1549.00
|1295.91
|4.55
|19.53
|Electronic goods
|1364.63
|1180.09
|4.01
|15.64
|Plastic and Linoleum
|844.47
|638.37
|2.48
|32.29
|Rice
|813.75
|769.89
|2.39
|5.70
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|26634.46
|21268.95
|78.19
|25.23
|Rest
|7428.41
|6269.33
|21.81
|18.49
|Total Exports
|34062.87
|27538.28
|100.00
|23.69
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 75% of total imports in January 2022, are –
|Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups
|Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|Jan-22
|Jan-21
|Jan-22
|Jan-22 over Jan-21
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|11431.59
|9424.30
|21.98
|21.30
|Electronic goods
|8216.74
|5256.61
|15.80
|56.31
|Gold
|2404.19
|4035.23
|4.62
|-40.42
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|4038.80
|3367.71
|7.77
|19.93
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|2673.76
|1983.66
|5.14
|34.79
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|2332.04
|2196.40
|4.48
|6.18
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|2606.53
|1865.66
|5.01
|39.71
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|1762.08
|1530.64
|3.39
|15.12
|Vegetable Oil
|1858.58
|1135.45
|3.57
|63.69
|Non-ferrous metals
|1831.41
|1349.99
|3.52
|35.66
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|39155.69
|32145.65
|75.29
|21.81
|Rest
|12850.22
|9884.42
|24.71
|30.00
|Total Imports
|52005.91
|42030.07
|100.00
|23.74