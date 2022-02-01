India’s merchandise export in January 2022 increases by 23.69% to USD 34.06 billion over USD 27.54 billion in January 2021; records increase of 31.75% over USD 25.85 billion in January 2020

New Delhi : India’s merchandise import in January 2022 was USD 52.01 billion, an increase of 23.74% over USD 42.03 billion in January 2021 and an increase of 26.38% over USD 41.15 billion in January 2020.

India’s merchandise import in 2021-22 (April-January) was USD 495.83 billion, an increase of 62.68% over USD 304.79 billion in 2020-21 (April-January) and an increase of 22.3% over USD 405.33 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).

The trade deficit in January 2022 was USD 17.94 billion, while it was 160.38 billion USD during 2021-22 (April-January).

Statement 1: India’s Merchandise Trade in January 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth Jan-22 Jan-21 Jan-20 Jan-22 over Jan-21 Jan-22 over Jan-20 Exports 34.06 27.54 25.85 23.69 31.75 Imports 52.01 42.03 41.15 23.74 26.38 Deficit 17.94 14.49 15.30 23.82 17.30

Statement 2: India’s Merchandise Trade in 2021-22 (April-January) Value in Billion USD % Growth 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) 2019-20 (Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over 2019-20 (Apr-Jan) Exports 335.44 228.90 264.13 46.53 27.0 Imports 495.83 304.79 405.33 62.68 22.30 Deficit 160.38 75.87 141.2 112.97 13.51

Value of non-petroleum exports in January 2022 was 30.33 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 19.4% over non-petroleum exports of USD 25.4 billion in January 2021 and a positive growth of 33.81% over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.67 billion in January 2020.

Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 40.57 billion in January 2022 with a positive growth of 24.44% over non-petroleum imports of USD 32.61 billion in January 2021 and a positive growth of 44.19% over non-petroleum imports of USD 28.14 billion in January 2020.

Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in January 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth Jan-22 Jan-21 Jan-20 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) Exports 30.33 25.40 22.67 19.40 33.81 Imports 40.57 32.61 28.14 24.44 44.19

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) was USD 287.84 billion, an increase of 37.59% over USD 209.19 billion in 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) and an increase of 25.8% over USD 228.8 billion in 2019-20 (Apr-Jan).

The cumulative value of non-petroleum imports in 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) was USD 366.14 billion, showing an increase of 51.67% compared to non-oil imports of USD 241.41 billion in 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) and an increase of 23.86% compared to non-oil imports of USD 295.61 billion in 2019-20 (Apr-Jan).

Statement 4: Merchandise Non-POL Trade 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) Value in Billion USD % Growth 2021-22(Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) 2019-20(Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over 2019-20 (Apr-Jan) Exports 287.84 209.19 228.80 37.59 25.8 Imports 366.14 241.41 295.61 51.67 23.86

Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2022 was USD 27.09 billion, registering a positive growth of 20.1% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 22.56 billion in January 2021 and a positive growth of 36.92% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.79 billion in January 2020.

Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 35.22 billion in January 2022 with a positive growth of 33.6%over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.36 billion in January 2021and a positive growth of 41.63% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 24.87 billion in January 2020.

Statement 5: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in January 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth Jan-22 Jan-21 Jan-20 Jan-22 over Jan-21 Jan-22 over Jan-20 Exports 27.09 22.56 19.79 20.10 36.92 Imports 35.22 26.36 24.87 33.60 41.63

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in 2021-22 (April-January) was USD 255.69 billion, an increase of 34.95% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 189.47 billion in 2020-21(April-January) and an increase of 29.18% over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 197.94 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).

Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 298.65 billion in 2021-22 (April-January), recording a positive growth of 45.06%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 205.88 billion in 2020-21(April-January) and a positive growth of 19.54% over USD 249.83 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).

Statement 6: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade Apr 2021-Jan 2022 Value in Billion USD % Growth 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) 2019-20 (Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) over 2019-20 (Apr-Jan) Exports 255.69 189.47 197.94 34.95 29.18 Imports 298.65 205.88 249.83 45.06 19.54

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 78% of total exports in January 2022,are –

Statement 7: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups Value of Export (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group Jan-22 Jan-21 Jan-22 Jan-22 over Jan-21 Engineering goods 9201.76 7413.15 27.01 24.13 Petroleum products 3732.26 2136.00 10.96 74.73 Gems and Jewellery 3236.98 2843.62 9.50 13.83 Organic and Inorganic chemicals 2447.89 1942.16 7.19 26.04 Drugs and Pharmaceuticals 2054.24 2075.22 6.03 -1.01 Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc. 1389.46 974.54 4.08 42.58 RMG of all Textiles 1549.00 1295.91 4.55 19.53 Electronic goods 1364.63 1180.09 4.01 15.64 Plastic and Linoleum 844.47 638.37 2.48 32.29 Rice 813.75 769.89 2.39 5.70 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 26634.46 21268.95 78.19 25.23 Rest 7428.41 6269.33 21.81 18.49 Total Exports 34062.87 27538.28 100.00 23.69

Top 10 major commodity groups covering 75% of total imports in January 2022, are –

Statement 8: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups Import (Million US$) Share (%) Growth (%) Major Commodity Group Jan-22 Jan-21 Jan-22 Jan-22 over Jan-21 Petroleum, Crude & products 11431.59 9424.30 21.98 21.30 Electronic goods 8216.74 5256.61 15.80 56.31 Gold 2404.19 4035.23 4.62 -40.42 Machinery, electrical & non-electrical 4038.80 3367.71 7.77 19.93 Organic & Inorganic Chemicals 2673.76 1983.66 5.14 34.79 Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones 2332.04 2196.40 4.48 6.18 Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. 2606.53 1865.66 5.01 39.71 Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. 1762.08 1530.64 3.39 15.12 Vegetable Oil 1858.58 1135.45 3.57 63.69 Non-ferrous metals 1831.41 1349.99 3.52 35.66 Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups 39155.69 32145.65 75.29 21.81 Rest 12850.22 9884.42 24.71 30.00 Total Imports 52005.91 42030.07 100.00 23.74