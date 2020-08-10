India’s Leading Footwear Brand- Asian Footwears Launches Safe and Stylish Masks Across Leading E-commerce and retail Platforms

New Delhi: India’s leading, and one of the oldest footwear brands, Asian Footwears, has stepped into the fight against Covid-19. The company announced the launch of its six-layered reusable protective face masks under the Asian HyperProtect A95 collection. These masks are made from tested and certified materials, delivering high filtration efficiencies, while being stylish at the same time. The move came right after the government announced Unlock 2.0 in which people are stepping out and slowly accepting the new normal.

Asian is a brand endorsed by famous former Indian Cricketer Virender Sehwag. The Asian masks are priced economically for the Indian masses and are reusable. One mask can be washed gently under running water and be reused for up to 30 times. The masks are SITRA certified and are priced at 149/- MRP (available at a discount currently on leading e-commerce platforms), hence effective cost per use comes down to ~5 Rs/use. The masks have 100% spandex based soft ear loops making it easy for the user to wear one for a long period of time. The masks have a 6 layer filter and are designed for every face type with innovative two-panel design, and come equipped with an adjustable nose pin which helps in giving the mask a perfect fitting.

The mask contains 2 outer layers and a 4-layer filtration cartridge made using an SMMS filter fabric (spun-bonded, melt blown, melt blown and spun-bonded non-woven layers sandwiched together). The masks protect the user against any flu and other airborne germs. The organization urges people to wear masks whenever they step out of their homes.

Apart from the simple variant, the firm has also launched a second variant called HyperProtect Ultra (priced at 199/- MRP). This variant comes with a filter valve respirator which helps in easy breathing and avoids heat build-up due to prolonged usage of the mask. Both models are available in more than 7 different colors and prints. Also, they are available in three sizes-small, medium, and large.

“As it has become mandatory for us to accept the new normal, and step out, we are making sure you remain safe. We are adding technologically advanced face masks to our range of products. The masks are 6-layered and offer you protection from dust, any airborne disease, and resistance to splashes. We need to make sure we are doing our best to control Covid-19, and this is our way of saying we care. We urge the public to use masks being manufactured in India, as we totally support the idea of Atmanirbhar India”, said Rajinder Jindal, Chairman, Asian Footwear Pvt. Ltd. “We have been constantly innovating on our protective gear range – soon after the first Asian mask, we launched the Ultra version. A team of engineers and designers are leading the development of our third yet-to-be-launch ed PRO mask, which will be one of the most advanced masks in the reusable mask segment”, said Aayush Jindal, MD, Asian Footwears. Aayush is an IIT-Delhi alum.

Related

comments