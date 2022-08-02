India’s Lawn Bowls team wins historic gold in Women’s Fours at CWG 2022

New Delhi : India’s Lawn Bowls women’s fours team made history by winning gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 today. This is the country’s first medal in the lawn bowls event. Team comprising of skipper Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia beat South Africa 17-10 in the final of the Women’s Fours event. With this , India’s medal tally reaches 10 with 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated team for their achievement.
President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated Lawn Bowls team on winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. In a tweet President said, “Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at Commonwealth Games! Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian.”