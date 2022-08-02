India’s Lawn Bowls team wins historic gold in Women’s Fours at CWG 2022

New Delhi : India’s Lawn Bowls women’s fours team made history by winning gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 today. This is the country’s first medal in the lawn bowls event. Team comprising of skipper Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia beat South Africa 17-10 in the final of the Women’s Fours event. With this , India’s medal tally reaches 10 with 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Shri Anurag Thakur and Indians from all corner of the country congratulated team for their achievement.

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu congratulated Lawn Bowls team on winning gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. In a tweet President said, “Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at Commonwealth Games! Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian.”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls.”

Sports Minister Shri Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated Lawn Bowls team for winning gold medal. Shri Thakur tweeted, “A Historic Gold for India in Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls! Absolutely ecstatic that our Women’s Fours Team – Lovely Choubey, Pinki , Nayanmoni Saikia & Rupa Rani Tirkey has fetched the nation its first ever Lawn Bowls medal defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final !”