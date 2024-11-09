India’s Largest Swachhata Campaign Achieves Key Milestones: Dr. Jitendra Singh on Special Campaign 4.0

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions announced the successful conclusion of Special Campaign 4.0 implementation phase on October 31, 2024. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Special Campaign 4.0 was India’s largest campaign for Institutionalizing Swachhata and Reducing Pendency in Government offices and has witnessed many best practices and milestones. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s directions, the saturation approach was adopted in ‘Special Campaign 4.0’ for Swachhata and Reducing Pendency and covered more than 5.97 lakh offices in remotest parts of India. The special campaigns conducted by Government from 2021-24 have generated a revenue of Rs. 2,364 crores through disposal of scrap. Special Campaign 4.0 generated revenues of more than Rs. 650 crore in the October 2-31, 2024 period.

The Special Campaign 4.0 has seen Swachhata campaigns being undertaken in more than 5.97 lakh sites and has resulted in freeing 190 lakh square feet of space for effective office use. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that with every passing year, the size and scale of the Special Campaign is increasing with more than 5.97 lakh sites covered in 2024 as against 2.59 lakh sites in 2023.

The Special Campaign 4.0 was reviewed by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to the Government of India providing leadership and guidance in implementation. The progress of Special Campaign 4.0 was monitored on a dedicated portal (https://scdpm.nic.in/SpecialCampaign4) on a daily basis. Regular review meetings at Senior level imparted tremendous momentum to the Special Campaign 4.0. The Special Campaign 4.0 gained significant traction in social media with significant traction on social media with over one lakh social media posts by Ministries/Departments; 14,251 tweets by all Ministries/Departments with 90.2 million reach, 299 K interactions; 1200 infographics on #SpecialCampaign4 and issue of 256 PIB Statements. As per end-campaign data reported by Ministries on the portal, the following are the outcomes of the campaign:

S No. Parameter Outcomes 1. Swachhata Campaign sites (In lakhs) 5.97 2. Revenue earned (Rs. In Crore) 650.10 3. Space freed (lakh sq.ft) 190 4. Records management files reviewed (Physical files + e-Files) (In lakhs) 45.10 5. Record management (Physical files weeded out + e-Files closed) (In lakhs) 25.19 6. Public grievances + Appeals redressed (In lakhs) 5.55

Some of the best practices in institutionalizing swachhata that emerged in the Special campaign 4.0 are as follows:

Curative preservation of Manuscript “Ramayana”, Asiatic Society, Kolkata, Ministry of Mines Wall beautification at Shastri Bhawan, Legislative Department Scrap cleared from Recreation room, National Bal Bhawan, New Delhi, Ministry of Education Waste room converted into DMF Gallery, Shastri Bhawan, Ministry of Mines Art sculpture made out of waste aluminium, JNARDCC, Nagpur, Ministry of Mines Scrap cleared from old cooling towers after auctioning through MSTC at Pune Airport, AAI, Ministry of Civil Aviation Postman app for timely delivery of services, e-office adoption, use of technology for Digital Life Certificate, Department of Posts Exhibition by National Archives of India ‘Sushasan aur Abhilekh’ Oct 1-31, 2024 Cleanliness drive at Nubra Valley; Ministry of Mines Record management & cleanliness drive at Area study & Rare book section, Central Secretariat Library; Ministry of Culture Office space renovated at Ajmer Railway station; Ministry of Railways “Rail chaupals” being organized for sensitization on Swachhata at Ajmeri gate, NDLS; Ministry of Railways. Beautification at KV Ernakulam; Department of School Education & Literacy Converted abandoned office space into creche & cafeteria; CBIC Cyber Swachhata National Cybersecurity workshop conducted by DARPG on 7th October, 2024 at CSOI, New Delhi Mobile science exhibition at District Science Center, Dharampur; Ministry of Culture Waste room converted in recreation room, BCCL, Dhanbad; Ministry of Coal Cleaning of Ghats post immersion of idols during Durga Puja by SMP Kolkata Port Trust, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Removal of 12 tonnes of waste and laying of concrete road at Kotwa Village, Prayagraj by The Bridge and Roof Co. Ltd., Ministry of Heavy Industries Best out of waste by GPO, Kolkata, Department of Posts E-Scrap disposal by IRMRI, Thane, DPIIT Installation of 2.3 MW Roof top solar panels on Office buildings, Barora, Ministry of Coal Organisation of training session for Safai Mitras on iGoT platform under the leadership of Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & family welfare Repainting and renovation of letter boxes under Special campaign 4.0, Telangana Circle, Department of Posts Launch of Special drive for Digital Life Certificate by SBI for Ease of Living for senior and super senior citizens, Department of Financial services Conservation of very old manuscripts and historical documents by Asiatic Society, Ministry of Culture Organisation of National Workshop on e-Office & e-Office Analytics dashboard and Workshop on Cyber Security by DARPG Crafting a 12.5 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha with scrap material, Raipur, Ministry of Railways AI Bin for collection of waste, Corporate Headquarters, Coal India Ltd., Ministry of Coal Disposal of about 105.72 lakh sticks of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs.8.7 crores by CBIC

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the reduction in pendency in the central secretariat under the Special Campaign 4.0 with most of the Ministries/ Departments achieving 90-100 percent of reported targets. He called on all officials to continue the momentum of Special campaign 4.0 throughout the year and make it a way of life. Special Campaign 4.0 concluded on 31st October, 2024 with outstanding results and after collating all the data, the evaluation phase will start from 14th November, 2024.