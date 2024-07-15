India’s June 2024 Exports Projected to Grow by 5.40%

India’s total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2024* is estimated at USD 65.47 Billion, registering a positive growth of 5.40 percent vis-à-vis June 2023. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for June 2024* is estimated at USD 73.47 Billion, registering a positive growth of 6.29 percent vis-à-vis June 2023.

Table 1: Trade during June 2024*

June 2024 (USD Billion) June 2023 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 35.20 34.32 Imports 56.18 53.51 Services* Exports 30.27 27.79 Imports 17.29 15.61 Total Trade (Merchandise +Services) * Exports 65.47 62.12 Imports 73.47 69.12 Trade Balance -8.00 -7.00

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for May 2024. The data for June 2024 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release.

Fig 1: Total Trade during June 2024*

India’s total exports during April-June 2024* is estimated at USD 200.33 Billion registering a positive growth of 8.60 percent. Total imports during April-June 2024* is estimated at USD 222.89 Billion registering a growth of 8.47 percent.

Table 2: Trade during April-June 2024*

April-June 2024 (USD Billion) April-June 2023 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 109.96 103.89 Imports 172.23 160.05 Services* Exports 90.37 80.57 Imports 50.67 45.45 Total Trade (Merchandise +Services) * Exports 200.33 184.46 Imports 222.89 205.50 Trade Balance -22.56 -21.03

Fig 2: Total Trade during April-June 2024*

MERCHANDISE TRADE

Merchandise exports during June 2024 were USD 35.20 Billion as compared to USD 34.32 Billion in June 2023.

Merchandise imports during June 2024 were USD 56.18 Billion as compared to USD 53.51 Billion in June 2023.

Fig 3: Merchandise Trade during June 2024

Merchandise exports during April-June 2024 were USD 109.96 Billion as compared to USD 103.89 Billion during April-June 2023.

Merchandise imports during April-June 2024 were USD 172.23 Billion compared to USD 160.05 Billion during April-June 2023.

Merchandise trade deficit during April-June 2024 was USD 62.26 Billion compared to USD 56.16 Billion during April-June 2023.

Fig4: Merchandise Trade during April-June 2024

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in June 2024 were USD 27.43 Billion compared to USD 25.29 Billion in June 2023.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in June 2024 were USD 36.04 Billion compared to USD 33.66 Billion in June 2023.

Table 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during June 2024

June 2024 (USD Billion) June 2023 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 29.68 27.57 Non- petroleum imports 41.13 40.93 Non-petroleum & Non-Gems & Jewellery exports 27.43 25.29 Non-petroleum & Non-Gems & Jewellery imports 36.04 33.66

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 5: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during June 2024

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in April-June 2024 were USD 81.90 Billion, compared to USD 77.33 Billion in April-June 2023.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in April-June 2024 were USD 105.35 Billion, compared to USD 102.10 Billion in April-June 2023.

Table 4: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-June 2024

April-June 2024 (USD Billion) April-June 2023 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 89.17 84.86 Non- petroleum imports 120.72 118.20 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports 81.90 77.33 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 105.35 102.10

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 6: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-June 2024

SERVICES TRADE

The estimated value of services export for June 2024* is USD 30.27 Billion as compared to USD 27.79 Billion in June 2023.

The estimated value of services imports for June 2024* is USD 17.29 Billion as compared to USD 15.61 Billion in June 2023.

Fig 7: Services Trade during June 2024*

The estimated value of service exports during April-June 2024* is USD 90.37 Billion as compared to USD 80.57 Billion in April-June 2023.

The estimated value of service imports during April-June 2024* is USD 50.67 Billion as compared to USD 45.45 Billion in April-June 2023.

The services trade surplus for April-June 2024* is USD 39.70 Billion as compared to USD 35.12 Billion in April-June 2023.

Fig 8: Services Trade during April-June 2024*