New Delhi: Government has banned certain apps in June 2020 and September 2020 on concerns of security and to ensure safety and sovereignty of the Indian cyberspace. Many apps are available on each of the popular playstore namely Google PlayStore and Apple Store including competing apps with similar functionalities. Government of India has also launched Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge to give a push to Indian App ecosystem through short listing of the top Indian Apps that have the potential to become global competitors in their respective categories.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic there were several global and domestic supply side constraints and also a dip in global demand. India’s imports from China during April-July 2020 decreased to USD 16.60 billion from USD 23.45 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year i.e April-July 2019. The details of the imports of Top 50 commodities from China in April-July 2020 compared to April-July 2019 are given at Annexure. Some of the items exhibiting decline in imports include electronic components, telecom instruments, computer hardware, industrial machinery for dairy, electric machinery, residual chemical and allied products, consumer electronics, electronic instruments, fertilisers, products of iron & steel etc.

To minimise the impact of such disruptions, Government has taken steps to expand domestic capacities and has implemented policies to promote domestic manufacturing through ease of doing business and Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) in select sectors including mobile phones & electronic components and medical devices & bulk drugs. Government has also sensitized stakeholders to source critical imports from diversified sources through the active support of our missions.

The full impact of these measures on the industry will be discernible as the global economy recovers, and revives from the recessionary affects of the pandemic.

Annexure India’s top 50 Import of Principal Commodity Groups from China, during April- July, 2019 and April- July 2020 RANK COMMODITY GROUPS 2019-20 (APR-JUL) 2020-21 (APR-JUL) IMPORT FROM CHINA IMPORT FROM CHINA VAL (MILL US $) VAL (MILL US $) 1 ELECTRONICS COMPONENTS 2029.44 1156.15 2 TELECOM INSTRUMENTS 1850.10 1509.13 3 COMPUTER HARDWARE, PERIPHERALS 1589.51 1395.34 4 INDL. MACHNRY FOR DAIRY ETC 1423.96 931.77 5 ORGANIC CHEMICALS 1248.71 1069.92 6 ELECTRIC MACHINERY AND EQUIPME 916.61 497.50 7 RESIDUL CHEMICL AND ALLED PROD 906.74 857.36 8 BULK DRUGS, DRUG INTERMEDIATES 860.85 859.66 9 ELECTRONICS INSTRUMENTS 801.71 706.72 10 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS 680.02 473.76 11 FERTILEZERS MANUFACTURED 581.24 361.20 12 AC, REFRIGERATION MACHNRY ETC 589.52 379.40 13 PRODUCTS OF IRON AND STEEL 600.90 385.43 14 PLASTIC RAW MATERIALS 521.71 272.91 15 AUTO COMPONENTS/PARTS 424.32 246.33 16 IRON AND STEEL 438.68 309.22 17 MANMADE YARN,FABRICS,MADEUPS 379.03 185.57 18 OTHER MISC. ENGINEERING ITEMS 373.00 214.88 19 ALUMINIUM, PRODUCTS OF ALUMINM 408.77 174.29 20 OTHER COMMODITIES 339.45 203.27 21 ACCUMULATORS AND BATTERIES 329.55 140.66 22 PLASTC SHT, FILM, PLTS ETC 287.50 145.95 23 MACHINE TOOLS 259.52 153.80 24 GLASS AND GLASSWARE 266.51 129.06 25 AGRO CHEMICALS 321.43 377.65 26 CRANES, LIFTS AND WINCHES 200.29 189.18 27 INORGANIC CHEMICALS 248.01 164.56 28 MEDICAL AND SCIENTIFIC INSTRUM 200.53 205.64 29 OTH NON FEROUS METAL AND PRODC 199.40 112.80 30 OTHER CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 196.83 149.79 31 MOULDED AND EXTRUDED GOODS 191.43 108.82 32 OTHER PLASTIC ITEMS 204.52 66.76 33 OTHER MISCELLAENIOUS CHEMICALS 212.37 240.96 34 PAPER, PAPER BOARD AND PRODUCT 208.02 101.74 35 OTH TXTL YRN, FBRIC MDUP ARTCL 180.72 78.69 36 CERAMICS AND ALLIED PRODUCTS 165.58 97.36 37 PROJECT GOODS 153.30 107.10 38 HANDCRFS(EXCL.HANDMADE CRPTS) 156.28 168.08 39 PAINT, VARNISH AND ALLID PRODC 148.74 110.66 40 PETROLEUM PRODUCTS 60.58 68.83 41 HND TOOL, CTTNG TOOL OF METALS 113.69 79.47 42 ATM, INJCTNG MLDING MCHNRY ETC 118.77 69.71 43 PLYWOOD AND ALLIED PRODUCTS 90.05 39.03 44 IC ENGINES AND PARTS 89.57 58.78 45 COTTON FABRICS, MADEUPS ETC. 83.88 32.34 46 PUMPS OF ALL TYPES 70.75 54.97 47 RAILWY TRNSPRT EQUIPMNTS, PRTS 76.36 57.98 48 PRIME MICA AND MICA PRODUCTS 66.08 37.97 49 FOOTWEAR OF RUBBER/CANVAS ETC. 66.02 22.24 50 DYE INTERMEDIATES 77.26 47.14 Total IMPORT of 50 Commodities 22007.79 15607.52 TOTAL IMPORT 23452.75 16600.74 Note: Figures pertaining to FY:2020-21, are provisional and subject to change Source: DGCIS

This information was given by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Related

comments