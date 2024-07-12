India’s IIP records a growth of 5.9% in the May 2024

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

Key Highlights:

Indices

For the month of May 2024, the Quick Estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stands at 154.2 against 145.6 in May 2023. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of May 2024 stand at 136.5, 149.7 and 229.3 respectively. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 160.9 for Primary Goods, 105.2 for Capital Goods, 160.8 for Intermediate Goods and 185.1 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of May 2024. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 129.8 and 153.3 respectively for the month of May 2024.

Growth Rate (Y-o-Y)

The IIP growth rate for the month of May 2024 over the corresponding period of previous year is 5.9 percent. The IIP growth rate in May 2023 was 5.7 percent. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of May 2024 over May 2023 are 6.6 percent, 4.6 percent and 13.7 percent respectively. Within the manufacturing sector, the growth rate of the top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of May 2024 are – “Manufacture of basic metals” (7.8%), “Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products” (7.5%), and “Manufacture of electrical equipment” (14.7%). The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in May 2024 over May 2023 are 7.3 percent in Primary goods, 2.5 percent in Capital goods, 2.5 percent in Intermediate goods, 6.9 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 12.3 percent in Consumer durables and 2.3 percent in Consumer non-durables (Statement III). Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of May 2024 are – Primary goods, Consumer durables and Infrastructure/Construction goods. Monthly Indices and Growth Rate (in %) of IIP for the last 13 months

3. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of May 2024, the indices for April 2024 have undergone the first revision and those for February 2024 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for May 2024, the first revision for April 2024 and the final revision for February 2024 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 91 percent, 94 percent and 96 percent respectively.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of May 2024 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Release of the Index for June 2024 will be on Monday, 12th August 2024.

Note: –

This Press release (English and Hindi Version) is also available at the Ministry’s Website –http://www.mospi.gov.in. Detailed information pertaining to IIP is available at https://mospi.gov.in/iip

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL (Base: 2011-12=100) Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General (14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100) 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 Apr 122.6 130.9 138.8 144.2 192.3 212.0 140.7 147.7 May* 128.1 136.5 143.1 149.7 201.6 229.3 145.6 154.2 Jun 122.3 141.6 205.2 143.9 Jul 111.9 142.1 204.0 142.7 Aug 111.9 144.4 220.5 145.8 Sep 111.5 141.5 205.9 142.3 Oct 127.4 142.1 203.8 144.9 Nov 131.3 139.3 176.3 141.1 Dec 139.5 151.6 181.6 152.3 Jan 144.3 150.8 197.1 153.6 Feb 139.7 144.4 187.2 147.1 Mar 156.2 156.0 204.2 159.9 Average Apr-May 125.4 133.7 141.0 147.0 197.0 220.7 143.2 151.0 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# Apr 5.1 6.8 5.5 3.9 -1.1 10.2 4.6 5.0 May* 6.4 6.6 6.3 4.6 0.9 13.7 5.7 5.9 Apr-May 5.8 6.6 5.9 4.3 -0.1 12.0 5.1 5.4 * Figures for May 2024 are Quick Estimates. NOTE: Indices for the months of Feb’24 and Apr’24 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL) (Base: 2011-12=100) Industry Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth# code May’23 May’24* Apr-May* May’24* Apr-May* 2023-24 2024-25 2024-25 10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 123.2 116.4 130.5 118.3 -5.5 -9.3 11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 124.1 134.2 116.7 128.0 8.1 9.7 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 83.7 87.8 75.4 74.5 4.9 -1.2 13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 107.4 106.7 106.5 105.6 -0.7 -0.8 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 112.2 123.2 102.2 114.2 9.8 11.7 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 101.1 102.4 99.4 95.9 1.3 -3.5 16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 98.7 99.5 94.1 91.9 0.8 -2.3 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 77.9 81.9 78.9 79.1 5.1 0.3 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 88.7 86.2 88.7 85.0 -2.8 -4.2 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 138.0 140.7 133.6 138.1 2.0 3.4 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 133.8 133.1 130.2 130.4 -0.5 0.2 21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 227.9 245.0 232.5 244.6 7.5 5.2 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 112.7 111.7 109.5 109.9 -0.9 0.4 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 148.4 148.7 147.6 148.4 0.2 0.5 24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 206.3 222.4 204.1 220.6 7.8 8.1 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 87.1 97.8 81.8 91.0 12.3 11.2 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 115.1 138.2 113.3 126.2 20.1 11.4 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 106.6 122.3 106.6 116.2 14.7 9.0 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 116.2 118.2 112.0 113.1 1.7 1.0 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 126.1 133.9 119.5 130.1 6.2 8.9 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 131.2 153.2 125.4 146.8 16.8 17.1 31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 179.9 221.6 162.3 215.5 23.2 32.8 32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 79.2 72.4 83.5 84.8 -8.6 1.6 05 Mining 14.3725 128.1 136.5 125.4 133.7 6.6 6.6 10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 143.1 149.7 141.0 147.0 4.6 4.3 35 Electricity 7.9943 201.6 229.3 197.0 220.7 13.7 12.0 General Index 100.00 145.6 154.2 143.2 151.0 5.9 5.4

* Figures for May’24 are Quick Estimates.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED (Base :2011-12=100) Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199) 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2022-23 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 Apr 142.2 152.2 92.4 94.9 152.0 156.9 169.8 183.4 108.1 118.9 154.7 150.9 May* 149.9 160.9 102.6 105.2 156.9 160.8 173.2 185.1 115.6 129.8 149.8 153.3 Jun 146.7 107.4 154.2 170.9 116.8 146.7 Jul 141.8 102.1 153.8 170.3 117.0 153.5 Aug 145.4 107.4 157.4 176.8 123.2 148.3 Sep 138.8 112.6 154.2 172.8 125.0 142.6 Oct 146.1 106.1 157.5 175.9 123.0 142.4 Nov 143.8 98.0 151.3 164.2 106.5 157.2 Dec 151.9 103.8 159.8 180.3 114.5 179.7 Jan 154.3 108.3 163.8 186.6 121.4 164.9 Feb 148.2 106.7 157.6 179.5 121.9 149.9 Mar 163.1 131.1 168.2 195.2 129.9 155.3 Average Apr-May 146.1 156.6 97.5 100.1 154.5 158.9 171.5 184.3 111.9 124.4 152.3 152.1 Growth over the corresponding period of previous year# Apr 1.9 7.0 4.4 2.7 1.7 3.2 13.4 8.0 -2.3 10.0 11.4 -2.5 May* 3.6 7.3 8.1 2.5 3.4 2.5 13.0 6.9 1.5 12.3 8.9 2.3 Apr-May 2.8 7.2 6.3 2.7 2.6 2.8 13.2 7.5 -0.4 11.2 10.2 -0.1

* Figures for May 2024 are Quick Estimates. NOTE: Indices for the months of Feb’24 and Apr’24 incorporate updated production data. #The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020