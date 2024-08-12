India’s IIP records a growth of 4.2% in the June 2024

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

2. Key Highlights:

Indices

For the month of June 2024, the Quick Estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stands at 150.0 against 143.9 in June 2023. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of June 2024 stand at 134.9, 145.3 and 222.8 respectively. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 156.0 for Primary Goods, 110.0 for Capital Goods, 159.0 for Intermediate Goods and 178.4 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of June 2024. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 126.9 and 144.6 respectively for the month of June 2024.

Growth Rate (Y-o-Y)

The IIP growth rate for the month of June 2024 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.2 percent. The IIP growth rate in June 2023 was 4.0 percent. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of June 2024 over June 2023 are 10.3 percent, 2.6 percent and 8.6 percent respectively. Within the manufacturing sector, the growth rate of the top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of June 2024 are – “Manufacture of basic metals” (4.9%), “Manufacture of electrical equipment” (28.4%), and “Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” (4.1%). The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in June 2024 over June 2023 are 6.3 percent in Primary goods, 2.4 percent in Capital goods, 3.1 percent in Intermediate goods, 4.4 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 8.6 percent in Consumer durables and -1.4 percent in Consumer non-durables (Statement III). Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of June 2024 are – Primary goods, Consumer durables and Infrastructure/Construction goods. Monthly Indices and Growth Rate (in %) of IIP for the last 13 months

3. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of June 2024, the indices for May 2024 have undergone the first revision and those for March 2024 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for June 2024, the first revision for May 2024 and the final revision for March 2024 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 93 percent, 95 percent and 96 percent respectively.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of June 2024 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Release of the Index for July 2024 will be on Thursday, 12th September 2024.

Note: –