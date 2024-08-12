National

India’s IIP records a growth of 4.2% in the June 2024

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

2.         Key Highlights:

Indices

  1.  For the month of June 2024, the Quick Estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stands at 150.0 against 143.9 in June 2023. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of June 2024 stand at 134.9, 145.3 and 222.8 respectively.
  2.  As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 156.0 for Primary Goods, 110.0 for Capital Goods, 159.0 for Intermediate Goods and 178.4 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of June 2024. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 126.9 and 144.6 respectively for the month of June 2024.

Growth Rate (Y-o-Y)

  1. The IIP growth rate for the month of June 2024 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.2 percent. The IIP growth rate in June 2023 was 4.0 percent. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of June 2024 over June 2023 are 10.3 percent, 2.6 percent and 8.6 percent respectively. Within the manufacturing sector, the growth rate of the top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of June 2024 are – “Manufacture of basic metals” (4.9%), “Manufacture of electrical equipment” (28.4%), and “Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers” (4.1%).
  2. The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in June 2024 over June 2023 are 6.3 percent in Primary goods, 2.4 percent in Capital goods, 3.1 percent in Intermediate goods, 4.4 percent in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 8.6 percent in Consumer durables and -1.4 percent in Consumer non-durables (Statement III).  Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of June 2024 are – Primary goods, Consumer durables and Infrastructure/Construction goods.
  3.          Monthly Indices and Growth Rate (in %) of IIP for the last 13 months

3.       Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of June 2024, the indices for May 2024 have undergone the first revision and those for March 2024 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for June 2024, the first revision for May 2024 and the final revision for March 2024 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 93 percent, 95 percent and 96 percent respectively.

4.     Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of June 2024 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5.     Release of the Index for July 2024 will be on Thursday, 12th September 2024.

 

 

Note: –

  1. This Press release (English and Hindi Version) is also available at the Ministry’s Website –http://www.mospi.gov.in.
  2. Detailed information pertaining to IIP is available at https://mospi.gov.in/iip

 

 

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Month Mining Manufacturing Electricity General
(14.372472) (77.63321) (7.994318) (100)
2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25
Apr 122.6 130.9 138.8 144.2 192.3 212.0 140.7 147.7
May 128.1 136.5 143.1 150.2 201.6 229.3 145.6 154.6
Jun* 122.3 134.9 141.6 145.3 205.2 222.8 143.9 150.0
Jul 111.9 142.1 204.0 142.7
Aug 111.9 144.4 220.5 145.8
Sep 111.5 141.5 205.9 142.3
Oct 127.4 142.1 203.8 144.9
Nov 131.3 139.3 176.3 141.1
Dec 139.5 151.6 181.6 152.3
Jan 144.3 150.8 197.1 153.6
Feb 139.7 144.4 187.2 147.1
Mar 156.2 156.2 204.2 160.0
Average
Apr-Jun 124.3 134.1 141.2 146.6 199.7 221.4 143.4 150.8
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#
May 6.4 6.6 6.3 5.0 0.9 13.7 5.7 6.2
Jun* 7.6 10.3 3.5 2.6 4.2 8.6 4.0 4.2
Apr-Jun 6.3 7.9 5.1 3.8 1.3 10.9 4.7 5.2
* Figures for June 2024 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE: Indices for the months of Mar’24 and May’24 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

 

        

 

 

 

  

 STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

  
(Base: 2011-12=100)  
  Industry Description Weight Index Cumulative Index Percentage growth#
  code     Jun’23 Jun’24* Apr-Jun* Jun’24* Apr-Jun*
            2023-24 2024-25   2024-25
  10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 113.6 117.0 124.9 118.0 3.0 -5.5
  11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 125.0 123.7 119.4 126.6 -1.0 6.0
  12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 93.8 83.6 81.5 77.5 -10.9 -4.9
  13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 107.8 106.0 106.9 105.8 -1.7 -1.0
  14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 120.1 122.7 108.1 117.0 2.2 8.2
  15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 103.4 99.4 100.7 97.0 -3.9 -3.7
  16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 98.0 103.3 95.4 96.0 5.4 0.6
  17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 81.3 79.7 79.7 79.0 -2.0 -0.9
  18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 88.7 85.2 88.7 87.0 -3.9 -1.9
  19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 133.5 132.4 133.5 136.2 -0.8 2.0
  20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 130.5 131.4 130.3 131.2 0.7 0.7
  21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 225.3 218.8 230.1 235.8 -2.9 2.5
  22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 106.5 113.3 108.5 110.9 6.4 2.2
  23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 149.5 154.1 148.2 150.4 3.1 1.5
  24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 203.4 213.3 203.9 218.5 4.9 7.2
  25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 86.7 89.4 83.4 90.5 3.1 8.5
  26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 121.9 134.9 116.2 129.1 10.7 11.1
  27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 103.5 132.9 105.6 121.9 28.4 15.4
  28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 123.7 125.6 115.9 117.4 1.5 1.3
  29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 123.6 128.7 120.9 129.8 4.1 7.4
  30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 140.6 152.5 130.4 148.7 8.5 14.0
  31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 183.0 212.2 169.2 220.8 16.0 30.5
  32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 85.6 74.8 84.2 81.4 -12.6 -3.3
       
  05 Mining 14.3725 122.3 134.9 124.3 134.1 10.3 7.9
  10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 141.6 145.3 141.2 146.6 2.6 3.8
  35 Electricity 7.9943 205.2 222.8 199.7 221.4 8.6 10.9
       
    General Index 100.00 143.9 150.0 143.4 150.8 4.2 5.2

Figures for June 2024 are Quick Estimates.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

 

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
(Base :2011-12=100)

 

  Primary goods Capital goods Intermediate goods Infrastructure/ construction goods Consumer durables Consumer non-durables
Month (34.048612) (8.223043) (17.221487) (12.338363) (12.839296) (15.329199)
  2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2022-23 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25
Apr 142.2 152.2 92.4 94.9 152.0 156.9 169.8 183.4 108.1 118.9 154.7 150.9
May 149.9 160.9 102.6 105.6 156.9 163.0 173.2 184.1 115.6 130.2 149.8 153.6
Jun* 146.7 156.0 107.4 110.0 154.2 159.0 170.9 178.4 116.8 126.9 146.7 144.6
Jul 141.8 102.1 153.8 170.3 117.0 153.5
Aug 145.4 107.4 157.4 176.8 123.2 148.3
Sep 138.8 112.6 154.2 172.8 125.0 142.6
Oct 146.1 106.1 157.5 175.9 123.0 142.4
Nov 143.8 98.0 151.3 164.2 106.5 157.2
Dec 151.9 103.8 159.8 180.3 114.5 179.7
Jan 154.3 108.3 163.8 186.6 121.4 164.9
Feb 148.2 106.7 157.6 179.5 121.9 149.9
Mar 163.1 131.6 169.2 195.2 129.9 155.2
Average
Apr-Jun 146.3 156.4 100.8 103.5 154.4 159.6 171.3 182.0 113.5 125.3 150.4 149.7
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#
May 3.6 7.3 8.1 2.9 3.4 3.9 13.0 6.3 1.5 12.6 8.9 2.5
Jun* 5.3 6.3 2.9 2.4 5.2 3.1 13.3 4.4 -6.8 8.6 0.5 -1.4
Apr-Jun 3.6 6.9 5.1 2.7 3.4 3.4 13.2 6.2 -2.7 10.4 6.8 -0.5

 

* Figures for June 2024 are Quick Estimates.
NOTE: Indices for the months of Mar’24 and May’24 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

 

 

 

STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Industry code Description Weight Jul-23 Aug-23 Sep-23 Oct-23 Nov-23 Dec-23 Jan-24 Feb-24 Mar-24 Apr-24 May-24 Jun-24  
10 Manufacture of food products 5.3025 121.6 123.9 114.6 123.5 141.5 160.8 158.9 151.9 142.4 120.2 116.7 117.0  
11 Manufacture of beverages 1.0354 109.4 103.4 101.6 99.6 100.7 101.3 112.6 120.0 124.2 121.8 134.3 123.7  
12 Manufacture of tobacco products 0.7985 71.8 81.4 89.8 82.7 79.8 82.7 84.6 77.3 78.3 61.1 87.8 83.6  
13 Manufacture of textiles 3.2913 108.5 107.1 108.4 110.2 102.7 112.3 109.7 104.1 106.9 104.4 106.9 106.0  
14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 1.3225 103.9 97.8 102.4 97.8 92.9 113.1 117.3 125.6 143.0 105.1 123.2 122.7  
15 Manufacture of leather and related products 0.5021 95.1 92.4 91.8 91.1 78.8 95.9 99.9 96.8 95.9 89.3 102.4 99.4  
16 Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 0.1930 98.4 98.5 108.1 93.7 87.6 97.7 96.4 101.7 111.4 84.3 100.3 103.3  
17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 0.8724 82.1 82.3 78.5 78.5 73.3 78.1 79.1 79.2 83.0 76.2 81.1 79.7  
18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 0.6798 89.0 91.0 87.5 87.0 84.1 95.5 91.3 88.8 91.6 83.8 91.9 85.2  
19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 11.7749 131.9 131.7 122.4 125.7 132.9 141.9 134.7 131.2 142.4 135.4 140.7 132.4  
20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 7.8730 128.6 126.8 123.6 126.5 119.5 127.5 127.6 125.4 132.3 127.6 134.7 131.4  
21 Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products 4.9810 244.5 225.9 220.1 212.8 244.3 286.3 245.6 205.6 228.0 244.2 244.5 218.8  
22 Manufacture of rubber and plastics products 2.4222 107.7 108.5 106.5 109.0 105.1 106.9 112.8 110.3 116.3 108.1 111.3 113.3  
23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 4.0853 134.0 142.5 132.8 140.5 127.0 147.1 147.5 147.7 165.4 148.0 149.1 154.1  
24 Manufacture of basic metals 12.8043 209.4 217.4 213.6 217.2 207.3 220.2 226.9 213.2 232.1 218.8 223.5 213.3  
25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 2.6549 83.8 100.0 97.1 92.8 81.0 98.1 95.1 95.7 115.0 84.2 97.8 89.4  
26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 1.5704 118.6 131.4 149.4 123.1 96.7 111.6 120.8 125.8 134.7 114.2 138.2 134.9  
27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 2.9983 102.5 108.6 108.0 94.8 89.0 116.6 108.1 111.5 124.7 110.1 122.8 132.9  
28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 4.7653 119.9 126.3 127.0 123.3 109.1 115.5 116.4 121.0 145.4 108.0 118.6 125.6  
29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 4.8573 129.5 128.6 130.5 135.7 126.7 118.5 140.5 130.4 130.5 126.2 134.4 128.7  
30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 1.7763 123.5 145.9 166.0 157.2 144.5 137.2 149.5 145.8 175.7 140.3 153.2 152.5  
31 Manufacture of furniture 0.1311 190.6 189.5 185.1 176.8 144.5 197.4 199.0 227.7 296.4 209.4 240.9 212.2  
32 Other manufacturing 0.9415 97.1 94.6 96.7 103.7 65.8 70.5 76.6 76.4 90.0 97.1 72.4 74.8  
                               
5 Mining 14.3725 111.9 111.9 111.5 127.4 131.3 139.5 144.3 139.7 156.2 130.9 136.5 134.9  
10-32 Manufacturing 77.6332 142.1 144.4 141.5 142.1 139.3 151.6 150.8 144.4 156.2 144.2 150.2 145.3  
35 Electricity 7.9943 204.0 220.5 205.9 203.8 176.3 181.6 197.1 187.2 204.2 212.0 229.3 222.8  
                               
  General Index 100 142.7 145.8 142.3 144.9 141.1 152.3 153.6 147.1 160.0 147.7 154.6 150.0  

 
 
