India’s Forex Reserves Decline by $3.463 Billion to $684.805 Billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion for the week ending October 25, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This decline follows a previous drop of $2.163 billion, with reserves peaking at $704.885 billion in late September.

During the reported week, foreign currency assets—a key component of reserves—decreased by $4.484 billion to $593.751 billion. Gold reserves rose by $1.082 billion to $68.527 billion. Special drawing rights dipped by $52 million to $18.219 billion, while India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund decreased by $9 million to $4.307 billion.