India’s first historic vehicle magazine by Auction House deRivaz & Ives to showcase extraordinary stories of India’s automotive heritage

New Delhi : HVM-deRivaz-Ives is India’s very first historic vehicle magazine, featuring over a hundred fascinating, incisive, and exciting articles on vintage and classic cars and motorcycles, both of Indian provenance as well as from across the world.

Written and curated by a team of highly renowned historic vehicle specialists (See Editorial Board) led by Editor-in-Chief and eminent author on automotive history, Gautam Sen, along with the very best of photography, HVM-deRivaz-Ives’ research-driven stories have been featuring some of the rarest and most unusual automobiles, models, and marques, as well as special insights on collectors and their collections of cars, bikes, even automobilia.

Contributors range from Norway to New Zealand, and include historic vehicle experts from Switzerland, France, Italy, Iran, USA and elsewhere, with the Indian stories written by a panel of the finest writers and experts in India. Similarly, the best of photography and imagery has been used throughout.

From reports and features on events, clubs, and museums (both locally and globally) to international news and features that have been of interest to readers everywhere—stretching from Mexico to New Zealand, via Canada, France, Morocco, Iran Turkey, Pakistan, and Australia— HVM-deRivaz-Ives is competing with the very best of international historic vehicle magazines, providing up-to-date news and in-depth articles on all matters vintage and classic.

The influence of the automobile on Asia has been relatively recent, with Japan taking to motorised transport mainly after WWII, South Korea in the 1970s-1980s, and China in the last two decades. The only other country in Asia profoundly influenced from the earliest days of the automobile is India. Initially, India was a hugely significant market for some of the world’s finest bespoke automobiles and – in more recent times – has made its mark as a producer, mass consumer and user.

In the early part of the 20th Century, the rajas, maharajas, nawabs and a Nizam acquired some of the most extraordinary automobiles ever created. Matching them were the highly educated lawyers, doctors, professionals and merchant classes from the cities of Calcutta and Bombay, who ordered some of the most tasteful bolides, enjoying and appreciating the joys of motoring and motorsport.

Post-independence, the automobile played a vital role in India’s industrial growth, as well as being a hero in many Indian films. The automobile is still transforming India today, as it connects the remotest corners of our vast nation, providing mobility, freedom and jobs to millions. It has helped to emancipate women in many parts of the nation, enabling them to go to school and university, commute to work, or simply to visit the marketplace.

Yet until now, we have never had a magazine to celebrate the automobile as a cultural artefact. HVM-deRivaz-Ives magazine has been launched to fill that gap. Over the coming months HVM- deRivaz-Ives will evolve into becoming a more comprehensive magazine of culture in a global context.