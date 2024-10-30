India’s first government helicopter ambulance service inaugurated virtually by PM Modi

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the virtual stage to inaugurate the nation’s first government helicopter ambulance service at AIIMS Rishikesh. This groundbreaking heli-ambulance service was unveiled during a grand ceremony at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, where the PM also kicked off a series of health projects totaling a whopping Rs 12,850 crore.

The PM didn’t stop there – he also launched drone services at 11 top-tier healthcare institutions across the country, including AIIMS Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who joined the event virtually, hailed the heli-ambulance as a crucial lifeline in emergencies, especially in remote areas with limited road access.