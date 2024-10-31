India’s First All-Women Community Radio ‘Radio Blue’ Set to Launch in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar is about to witness a historic moment with the establishment of India’s first all-women community radio station, Radio Blue. The renowned development communication institute, Asia Centre for Development Communication & Research (ACDCR), has been granted licenses from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, for this groundbreaking initiative.

Radio Blue will be the first community radio station in the country solely operated and led by women, marking a significant milestone in empowering female voices and promoting gender equality in media. The station will serve both the urban areas of Bhubaneswar and the surrounding rural communities, focusing primarily on addressing the concerns, rights, and aspirations of women.

India currently boasts over 520 functional community radio stations, with Odisha leading the way with 42 active stations. Odisha’s community radios have gained national and international recognition for their impactful, community-centric programming, regularly winning National Community Radio Awards from the Government of India.

In addition to Radio Blue, the Asia Centre for Community Media, a center of excellence for community media in Asia, is set to be established in Konark, Odisha. This initiative is expected to further solidify Odisha’s status as a hub for community media excellence.

A notable campaign, MissionCR314, is also underway, aims to establish community radio stations in every block of Odisha, supported by local citizens’ organizations, making Odisha a leader in grassroots media initiatives.

S. Kajal, Assistant Director of ACDCR, emphasized the importance of Radio Blue, stating, “We are committed to serving urban and surrounding rural communities, particularly women. This station will amplify the voices of the unheard, preserve cultural heritage, raise awareness about government schemes, and inform communities of their rights and opportunities for growth.”

With the upcoming launch of Radio Blue, Odisha is set to add yet another feather to its cap in the field of community-driven communication and women’s empowerment.