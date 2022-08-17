INDIA’S FAVOURITE SUPERHERO EKANS IS COMING TO PVR CINEMAS WITH AN EXCLUSIVE ‘EKANS-HERO EK VILLAIN ANEK’ MOVIE PREMIERE FROM AUGUST 19

New Delhi: Ekans, the most loved Indian superhero from POGO’s homegrown animated show ‘Ekans – Snakes Awake! is set to bring his unique brand of action, fun and drama to the big screen. The kids’ animated movie ‘Ekans – Hero Ek Villain Anek’ will be releasing exclusively in theatres at PVR Cinemas.

This new movie will be screened at 72 PVR properties located across 40 cities in India from Friday, August 19 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Along with the movie screening, PVR has planned a range of fun activities for kids including mascot visits and contests with Ekans merchandise as giveaways. An experiential zone will be created at flagship PVR theatres in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru where young fans will meet with Ekans. Additionally, weekend activities are planned comprising face painting, drawing, origami and interactive games for engaging the kids.

Ekans has been keeping the city safe from the villains and their evil plans until now; but a new threat is looming over the city. His arch enemies have joined forces to defeat the super kid. Led by supervillain Kazero, an evil plot is hatched to steal Ekans’ powers and terrorize the city. This cannot happen!

Ekans’ young fans are in for a special treat as Ekans’ sister Kiara and his best friend Chiku transform into a whole new avatar to help Ekans fight off the villains.

Speaking about the launch, Uttam Pal Singh, Head of Kids Cluster – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Since the launch of our India original animation series ‘Ekans – Snakes Awake!’, it has consistently been a fan favourite. We are all set to take Ekans’ adventures and bravery from the small screen to the big screen with ‘Ekans – Hero Ek Villain Anek’. PVR Cinemas and the experience it provides makes it an ideal partner to premiere the movie and reach an even wider audience. We are sure the movie will appeal to kids across the country propelling Ekans to even greater popularity.”

Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Limited adds, “PVR is excited to host POGO’s much-awaited kids’ animated movie ‘Ekans – Hero Ek Villain Anek’. The movie is being released as part of PVR Kids’ Day Out initiative which offers the perfect opportunity for families with children to have a fun outing at our cinemas. It has always been our endeavor to offer exclusive content and differentiated experiences appealing to every customer demographic. We strive to create opportunities for our youngest set of audience to experience our unique offerings. We are certain that kids will enjoy watching Ekans on the big screen”.

Follow #EkansAtPVR, #HeroEkVillainAnek on social media for more updates on the animated movie coming to PVR cinemas near you. Fans can also catch the adventures of Ekans with new episodes on-air on POGO.