India’s Exports Grow by 4.86%, Reaching USD 393.22 Billion in April-September 2024

India’s total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for September 2024* is estimated at USD 65.19 Billion, registering a positive growth of 3.76 percent vis-à-vis September 2023.Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for September 2024* is estimated at USD 71.68 Billion, registering a positive growth of 3.79 percent vis-à-vis September 2023.

Table 1: Trade during September 2024*

September 2024 (USD Billion) September 2023 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 34.58 34.41 Imports 55.36 54.49 Services* Exports 30.61 28.42 Imports 16.32 14.58 Total Trade (Merchandise +Services) * Exports 65.19 62.83 Imports 71.68 69.06 Trade Balance -6.49 -6.23

* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for August2024. The data for September 2024 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April-September 2023 and April-June 2024 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.

Fig 1: Total Trade during September2024*

India’s total exports during April-September2024* is estimated at USD 393.22 Billion registering a positive growth of 4.86 percent. Total imports during April-September 2024* is estimated at USD 448.05 Billion registering a growth of 6.89 percent.

Table 2: Trade during April-September 2024*

April-September 2024 (USD Billion) April-September 2023 (USD Billion) Merchandise Exports 213.22 211.08 Imports 350.66 330.32 Services* Exports 180.00 163.92 Imports 97.39 88.86 Total Trade (Merchandise +Services) * Exports 393.22 375.00 Imports 448.05 419.18 Trade Balance -54.83 -44.18

Fig 2: Total Trade during April-September 2024*

MERCHANDISE TRADE

Merchandise exports during September 2024 were USD 34.58 Billion as compared to USD 34.41 Billion in September 2023.

Merchandise imports during September 2024 were USD 55.36 Billion as compared to USD 54.49 Billion in September 2023.

Fig 3: Merchandise Trade during September 2024

Merchandise exports during April-September 2024 were USD 213.22 Billion as compared to USD 211.08Billion during April-September 2023.

Merchandise imports during April-September 2024 were USD 350.66 Billion as compared to USD 330.32 Billion during April-September 2023.

Merchandise trade deficit during April-September 2024 was USD 137.44 Billion as compared to USD 119.24 Billion during April-September 2023.

Fig4: Merchandise Trade during April-September 2024

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in September 2024 were USD 27.03Billion compared to USD 24.76Billion in September 2023.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in September 2024 were USD 36.49Billion compared to USD 34.21Billion in September 2023.

Table 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during September 2024

September 2024 (USD Billion) September 2023 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 29.85 27.95 Non- petroleum imports 42.82 40.48 Non-petroleum & Non-Gems & Jewellery exports 27.03 24.76 Non-petroleum & Non-Gems & Jewellery imports 36.49 34.21

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 5: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during September 2024

Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in April-September 2024 were USD 162.77 Billion, compared to USD 153.71 Billion in April-September 2023.

Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports in April-September 2024 were USD 222.72 Billion, compared to USD 211.34 Billion in April-September 2023.

Table 4: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-September 2024

April-September 2024 (USD Billion) April-September 2023 (USD Billion) Non- petroleum exports 176.68 169.33 Non- petroleum imports 261.75 246.36 Non-petroleum &Non Gems& Jewellery exports 162.77 153.71 Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports 222.72 211.34

Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones

Fig 6: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April-September 2024

SERVICES TRADE

The estimated value of services export for September 2024* is USD 30.61 Billion as compared to USD 28.42Billion in September 2023.

The estimated value of services imports for September 2024* is USD 16.32 Billion as compared to USD 14.58Billion in September 2023.

Fig 7: Services Trade during September2024*

The estimated value of service exports during April-September 2024* is USD 180 Billion as compared to USD 163.92 Billion in April-September 2023.

The estimated value of service imports during April-September 2024* is USD 97.39 Billion as compared to USD 88.86 Billion in April-September 2023.

The services trade surplus for April-September 2024* is USD 82.61 Billion as compared to USD 75.06 Billion in April-September 2023.

Fig 8: Services Trade during April-September 2024*