India’s export with Nepal is over 10 million dollars: Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed that India’s export with Nepal is over 10 million dollars. Inaugurating the 12th Land Custom Station at Vamikinagar in Bihar bordering the area of Nepal Mr. Chaudhary said, trade between the two countries will be easier after opening this station. The Minister said, the Centre is committed to strengthening economic relations between India and Nepal.
