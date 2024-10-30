India’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign gains Global Momentum with Plantation Drive in Colombia

On the side lines of the 16th Meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP 16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD), the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, led a plantation drive under the framework of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (#Plant4Mother)’ Campaign in University of Valle, Cali, Colombia on 29th October 2024.

The plantation drive was graced by His Excellency Mr. Vanlalhuma, Ambassador of India to Colombia; Ms. Mónica García Solarte, Vice Rector, University of Valle; and Mr. Guillermo Murillo Vargas, Rector, University of Valle, along with the participation of faculty members and students. A sapling was also planted in the University on the name of mother of Shri Tanmay Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. During the plantation drive, the Rector; Vice Rector and Director of International Cooperation of the University of Valle, also planted saplings on the name of their mother.

On the occasion, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh interacted with the faculty members and students of the University and encouraged them to embrace sustainable practices in their daily lives and emphasized on involvement of youth in environmental conservation. More than 30 students and faculty members enthusiastically participated the plantation drive.

The campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (#Plant4Mother)’ was launched on Word Environment Day this year, by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. It is a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated with the planting of a Peepal tree by the Prime Minister.

During the launch of this Campaign, Shri Modi emphasized on the involvement of citizens worldwide and importance of collective efforts to improve the environment and spoke of India’s strides in increasing forest cover over the past decade. This campaign aligns with the Nation’s quest for sustainable development.