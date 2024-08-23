India’s DARPG and Malaysia’s Public Service Department Ink 5-Year MoU on Governance Reforms

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India and Public Service Department, Prime Minister’s Department, Government of Malaysia signed MoU on ‘Co-operation in the field of Public Administration and Governance Reforms’ for a period of five (05) years w.e.f. 20th August, 2024.

The ceremonial function for exchange of the MoU was held in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Malaysian Prime Minister H.E. Dato’ Seri Anwar Bin Ibrahim at Hyderabad House, New Delhi on 20th August, 2024.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims that the two countries endeavour to take necessary steps to encourage and promote co-operation in the areas like Providing Citizen Centric Services through digital platform; Government Process Simplification and Re-engineering for effective delivery of public services through digital platform; Promoting Transparency and Accountability in delivery of public services; Human Resource Management/Leadership Development; Public Sector Management and Reforms; Public Grievance Redress Mechanisms; and E-Governance/ Digital Government.

A Joint Working Group responsible for the implementation of co-operation will be established under the aegis of the MoU.