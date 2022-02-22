India’s cumulative vaccination coverage over 176 Crore landmark milestone

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 176 Crore landmark milestone (1,76,15,75,119today. More than 30 lakh (30,62,731Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1.93 Crore (1,93,49,127) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

 

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10400972
2nd Dose 9957377
Precaution Dose 4091515
FLWs 1st Dose 18408432
2nd Dose 17425649
Precaution Dose 6005426
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 54074256
  2nd Dose 23793741
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 550845053
2nd Dose 438547279
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202116327
2nd Dose 178920041
Over 60 years 1st Dose 126278722
2nd Dose 111458143
Precaution Dose 9252186
Cumulative 1st dose administered 962123762
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 780102230
Precaution Dose 19349127
Total 1761575119

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 22nd February, 2022 (403rd Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 97
2nd Dose 2132
Precaution Dose 19998
FLWs 1st Dose 229
2nd Dose 3207
Precaution Dose 56051
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 171743
  2nd Dose 922958
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 200406
2nd Dose 1139295
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 30375
2nd Dose 236237
Over 60 years 1st Dose 26850
2nd Dose 147054
Precaution Dose 106099
Cumulative 1st dose administered 429700
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 2450883
Precaution Dose 182148
Total 3062731

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

