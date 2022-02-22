India’s cumulative vaccination coverage over 176 Crore landmark milestone

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 176 Crore landmark milestone (1,76,15,75,119) today. More than 30 lakh (30,62,731) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1.93 Crore (1,93,49,127) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10400972 2nd Dose 9957377 Precaution Dose 4091515 FLWs 1st Dose 18408432 2nd Dose 17425649 Precaution Dose 6005426 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 54074256 2nd Dose 23793741 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 550845053 2nd Dose 438547279 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202116327 2nd Dose 178920041 Over 60 years 1st Dose 126278722 2nd Dose 111458143 Precaution Dose 9252186 Cumulative 1st dose administered 962123762 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 780102230 Precaution Dose 19349127 Total 1761575119

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 22nd February, 2022 (403rd Day) HCWs 1st Dose 97 2nd Dose 2132 Precaution Dose 19998 FLWs 1st Dose 229 2nd Dose 3207 Precaution Dose 56051 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 171743 2nd Dose 922958 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 200406 2nd Dose 1139295 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 30375 2nd Dose 236237 Over 60 years 1st Dose 26850 2nd Dose 147054 Precaution Dose 106099 Cumulative 1st dose administered 429700 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 2450883 Precaution Dose 182148 Total 3062731

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.