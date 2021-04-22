India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds13.23 Crores

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country hascrossed13.23 Cr today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 13,23,30,644vaccine doses have been administered through 19,28,118 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.These include 92,19,544HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 58,52,071HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,16,32,050FLWs (1stdose), 59,36,530FLWs (2nddose), 4,78,67,1181st dose beneficiaries and 57,60,3312nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,44,28,884(1st dose) and 16,34,116(2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs

FLWs

Age Group 45 to 60 years

Over 60 years

Total

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

92,19,544

58,52,071

1,16,32,050

59,36,530

4,44,28,884

16,34,116

4,78,67,118

57,60,331

13,23,30,644

Eight states account for 59.25% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001RVXP.jpg

Over 22 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-96 of the vaccination drive (21st April, 2021), 22,11,334vaccine doses were given.15,01,704 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 35,499 sessions for 1st dose and 7,09,630 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 21st April,2021 (Day-96)

HCWs

FLWs

45 to 60 years

Over 60 years

Total Achievement

1stDose

2ndDose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2ndDose

17,816

34,809

69,515

80,709

9,03,197

1,38,460

5,11,176

4,55,652

15,01,704

7,09,630

3,14,835new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat andRajasthan report75.66% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,468. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002SP1D.jpg

Twelve states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003AGJE.jpg

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004H2RC.jpg

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005Q5PF.jpg

The graph below highlights the increasing trend of daily positivity rate and daily tests in India.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image006ZRQ4.jpg

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 22,91,428. It now comprises 14.38% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,33,890 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 59.99% of India’s total Active Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image007NDIG.jpg

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,34,54,880 today. The National Recovery Rate is 84.46%.

1,78,841 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.16%.

2,104 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 81.08% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 249 daily deaths.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image008WL0U.jpg

NineStates/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N,Tripura, Sikkim,Mizoram,Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.