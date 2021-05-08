India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 16.73 Crore as the Nationwide Vaccination Drive expands

New Delhi: The Global Community has been extending a helping hand in supporting efforts of India to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic. This is a reflection of solidarity and goodwill towards India. The Union Government has ensured the global aid is being effectively & promptly allocated and delivered to States and UTs to strengthen their efforts during this critical phase.

2933 Oxygen Concentrators, 2429 Oxygen Cylinders, 13 Oxygen Generation Plants, 2951ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials delivered so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.73 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

14,88,528 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 30 States and UTs. These are A&N Islands (663), Andhra Pradesh (148), Assam (33,693), Bihar (291), Chandigarh (2), Chhattisgarh (1,026), Delhi (2,41,870), Goa (934), Gujarat (2,47,652), Haryana (2,04,101), Himachal Pradesh (14), Jammu and Kashmir (26,161), Jharkhand (81), Karnataka (8,681), Kerala (112), Ladakh (86), Madhya Pradesh (9,833), Maharashtra (3,08,171), Meghalaya (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (35,152), Puducherry (1), Punjab (2,785), Rajasthan (2,49,315), Tamil Nadu (10,703), Telangana (498), Tripura (2), Uttar Pradesh (1,02,407), Uttarakhand (19) and West Bengal (4,123).

Cumulatively, 16,73,46,544 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,37,299 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,22,639 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 64,30,277 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,38,62,998 FLWs (1stdose), 76,46,634 FLWs (2nddose), 14,88,528 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,35,04,312 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,42,87,313 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,47,33,969 1st dose) and 58,69,874 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs 1st Dose 95,22,639 2nd Dose 64,30,277 FLWs 1st Dose 1,38,62,998 2nd Dose 76,46,634 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 14,88,528 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,47,33,969 2nd Dose 58,69,874 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,35,04,312 2nd Dose 1,42,87,313 Total 16,73,46,544

Ten states account for 66.81% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

Nearly 23 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-112 of the vaccination drive (7th May, 2021), 22,97,257 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,692 sessions, 9,87,909 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,09,348 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 7th May, 2021 (Day-112)

HCWs 1stDose 20,111 2ndDose 36,888 FLWs 1stDose 92,894 2nd Dose 1,04,263 18-44 years 1st Dose 3,05,636 45 to 60 years 1stDose 4,01,595 2nd Dose 4,90,555 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,67,673 2nd Dose 6,77,642 Total Achievement 1stDose 9,87,909 2ndDose 13,09,348

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,79,30,960 today. The National Recovery Rate is 81.90%.

3,18,609 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 71.93% of the new recoveries.

A total of more than 30 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.29%.

21 States/UTs have lower cases per million population than the national average (15,864).

15 States/UTs have higher cases per million population that the national average.

4,01,078 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States report 70.77% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022. It is followed by Karnataka with 48,781 while Kerala reported 38,460 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 37,23,446. It now comprises 17.01% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 78,282 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Twelve States cumulatively account for 80.68% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

4,187 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 77.29% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (898). Karnataka follows with 592 daily deaths.

Three States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Mizoram and A&N Islands.