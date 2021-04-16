India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage exceeds 11.72 Crores with over 27 Lakh doses given in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 11.72 Cr today as part of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 90,82,999 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 56,34,634 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,02,93,524 FLWs (1stdose), 51,52,891 FLWs (2nddose), 4,42,30,842 1st dose beneficiaries and 30,97,961 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,87,41,890 (1st dose) and 9,88,768 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs FLWs Age Group 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 90,82,999 56,34,634 1,02,93,524 51,52,891 3,87,41,890 9,88,768 4,42,30,842 30,97,961 11,72,23,509

Eight states account for 59.63% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 27 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-90 of the vaccination drive (15th April, 2021), 27,30,359vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 21,70,144 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,280 sessions for 1st dose and 5,60,215 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 15th April, 2021 (Day-90) HCWs FLWs 45 to 60 years Over 60 years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 2ndDose 18,472 30,437 80,049 88,029 13,11,812 90,807 7,59,811 3,50,942 21,70,144 5,60,215

More than 26 crore tests have been conducted across the country and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.42%.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 2,17,353 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 79.10% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 61,695. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 while Delhi reported 16,699 new cases.

Sixteen states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 15,69,743. It now comprises 10.98% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 97,866 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.86% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 39.60% of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,25,47,866 today. The National Recovery Rate is 87.80%.

1,18,302 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

1,185 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 85.40% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (349). Chhattisgarh follows with 135 daily deaths.

Ten States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram,Manipur, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.