India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 86 crore

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 86 Crore(86,93,79,970) today. More than 88 lakh (88,98,560) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,71,843
2nd Dose 88,50,671
FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,50,000
2nd Dose 1,48,77,142
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 35,22,02,434
2nd Dose 7,69,64,427
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,74,83,194
2nd Dose 7,48,10,270
Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,02,80,999
2nd Dose 5,51,88,990
Cumulative 1st dose administered 63,86,88,470
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 23,06,91,500
Total 86,93,79,970

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

 

Date: 27thSeptember, 2021 (255thDay)
HCWs 1st Dose 362
2nd Dose 14,422
FLWs 1st Dose 522
2nd Dose 41,118
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 38,11,600
2nd Dose 23,75,424
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,58,618
2nd Dose 8,08,948
Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,10,532
2nd Dose 3,77,014
1st Dose Administered in Total 52,81,634
2nd Dose Administered in Total 36,16,926
Total 88,98,560

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

