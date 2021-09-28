India’s cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 86 crore

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 86 Crore(86,93,79,970) today. More than 88 lakh (88,98,560) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,71,843 2nd Dose 88,50,671 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,50,000 2nd Dose 1,48,77,142 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 35,22,02,434 2nd Dose 7,69,64,427 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 15,74,83,194 2nd Dose 7,48,10,270 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,02,80,999 2nd Dose 5,51,88,990 Cumulative 1st dose administered 63,86,88,470 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 23,06,91,500 Total 86,93,79,970

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 27thSeptember, 2021 (255thDay) HCWs 1st Dose 362 2nd Dose 14,422 FLWs 1st Dose 522 2nd Dose 41,118 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 38,11,600 2nd Dose 23,75,424 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 9,58,618 2nd Dose 8,08,948 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,10,532 2nd Dose 3,77,014 1st Dose Administered in Total 52,81,634 2nd Dose Administered in Total 36,16,926 Total 88,98,560

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.