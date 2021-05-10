India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage achieves the Landmark of 17 Cr doses

New Delhi: 6,738 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,856 Oxygen Cylinders, 16 Oxygen Generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered/ dispatched to States and UTs to augment and supplement their infrastructure, so far. The Union Government is ensuring that the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to States and UTs through fast custom clearances, and use of air and road.

In another significant development, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 17 Cr as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID vaccine doses. China took 119 days and USA took 115 days for reaching the same landmark.

A total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,47,102 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,39,72,612 FLWs (1stdose), 77,55,283

FLWs (2nddose), 20,31,854 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,51,79,217 (1stdose) and 65,61,851 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,36,74,082 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,49,83,217 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

HCWs 1st Dose 95,47,102 2nd Dose 64,71,385 FLWs 1st Dose 1,39,72,612 2nd Dose 77,55,283 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 20,31,854 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,51,79,217 2nd Dose 65,61,851 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,36,74,082 2nd Dose 1,49,83,217 Total 17,01,76,603

Ten states account for 66.79% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

2,46,269 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 20,31,854 across 30 States/UTs during the last 24 hours. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 904 2 Andhra Pradesh 520 3 Assam 80,796 4 Bihar 88,743 5 Chandigarh 2 6 Chhattisgarh 1,026 7 Delhi 3,02,153 8 Goa 1,126 9 Gujarat 2,94,785 10 Haryana 2,54,811 11 Himachal Pradesh 14 12 Jammu & Kashmir 28,658 13 Jharkhand 82 14 Karnataka 10,782 15 Kerala 209 16 Ladakh 86 17 Madhya Pradesh 29,322 18 Maharashtra 4,36,302 19 Meghalaya 2 20 Nagaland 2 21 Odisha 42,979 22 Puducherry 1 23 Punjab 3,531 24 Rajasthan 3,16,767 25 Tamil Nadu 14,153 26 Telangana 500 27 Tripura 2 28 Uttar Pradesh 1,18,008 29 Uttarakhand 21 30 West Bengal 5,567 Total 20,31,854

More than 6.8 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-114 of the vaccination drive (9th May, 2021), 6,89,652 vaccine doses were given. Across 5,685 sessions, 4,05,325 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,84,327 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 9th May,2021 (Day-114)

HCWs 1stDose 4,897 2ndDose 7,192 FLWs 1stDose 26,082 2nd Dose 21,599 18-44 years 1st Dose 2,46,269 45 to 60 years 1stDose 92,769 2nd Dose 1,38,198 Over 60 years 1stDose 35,308 2nd Dose 1,17,338 Total Achievement 1stDose 4,05,325 2ndDose 2,84,327

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,86,71,222 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.39%.

3,53,818 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 74.38% of the new recoveries.

Average daily recovery of more than 3.28 lakh cases has been recorded in last 10 days as shown below.

3,66,161 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States reported 73.91% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,930 while Kerala reported 35,801 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 37,45,237. It now comprises 16.53% of the country’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 8,589cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

13 States cumulatively account for 82.89% of India’s total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%.

3,754 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 72.86% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.

Three States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep.