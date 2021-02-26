India’s Cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage has crossed 1.34 crore

New Delhi: India’s cumulative COVID19 Vaccination Coverage has crossed 1.34 Cr.

As at 7 am today, the vaccination coverage was 1,34,72,643 through 2,78,915 sessions, as per the provisional report. This includes first dose for 66,21,418 Health Care Workers (HCWs), second dose for 20,32,994 Health Care Workers and first dose for 48,18,231 Front Line Workers (FLWs).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 6,034 2,385 8,419 2 Andhra Pradesh 5,03,858 1,30,591 6,34,449 3 Arunachal Pradesh 24,193 6,331 30,524 4 Assam 1,89,569 21,468 2,11,037 5 Bihar 5,48,175 76,211 6,24,386 6 Chandigarh 18,894 1,568 20,462 7 Chhattisgarh 3,73,644 48,347 4,21,991 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 5,252 337 5,589 9 Daman & Diu 2,151 254 2,405 10 Delhi 3,62,072 34,567 3,96,639 11 Goa 17,875 1,918 19,793 12 Gujarat 8,32,737 1,25,357 9,58,094 13 Haryana 2,20,672 68,361 2,89,033 14 Himachal Pradesh 1,00,723 17,041 1,17,764 15 Jammu & Kashmir 2,30,494 13,391 2,43,885 16 Jharkhand 2,80,339 19,440 2,99,779 17 Karnataka 5,96,274 1,92,934 7,89,208 18 Kerala 4,41,597 88,877 5,30,474 19 Ladakh 8,753 748 9,501 20 Lakshadweep 2,353 688 3,041 21 Madhya Pradesh 6,49,377 1,31,088 7,80,465 22 Maharashtra 10,10,322 1,31,968 11,42,290 23 Manipur 48,938 2,239 51,177 24 Meghalaya 28,860 1,350 30,210 25 Mizoram 20,955 4,876 25,831 26 Nagaland 28,691 5,425 34,116 27 Odisha 4,58,368 1,54,434 6,12,802 28 Puducherry 9,455 1,024 10,479 29 Punjab 1,49,029 32,863 1,81,892 30 Rajasthan 7,97,900 1,52,486 9,50,386 31 Sikkim 16,630 1,228 17,858 32 Tamil Nadu 3,78,411 50,844 4,29,255 33 Telangana 2,84,058 1,14,020 3,98,078 34 Tripura 88,487 19,527 1,08,014 35 Uttar Pradesh 11,67,285 2,03,454 13,70,739 36 Uttarakhand 1,40,671 14,323 1,54,994 37 West Bengal 8,72,999 1,20,107 9,93,106 38 Miscellaneous 5,23,554 40,924 5,64,478 Total 1,14,39,649 20,32,994 1,34,72,643

On Day-41 of the vaccination drive (25thFebruary, 2021), 8,01,480 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 3,84,834 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 14,600 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,16,646 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Out of total 1,34,72,643 vaccine doses, 1,14,39,649 (HCWs and FLWs) have received 1st dose of vaccine and total 20,32,994 HCWs have received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

Nine State & UTs have vaccinated less than 60% of the registered HCWs.

These are Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Punjab and Puducherry.

13 States/UTs have vaccinated less than 40% of registered FLWs.

These are Chandigarh, Nagaland, Telangana, Mizoram, Punjab, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Assam, A&N Islands, Meghalaya and Puducherry.

India’s Active Caseload is 1,55,986 today comprising 1.41% of the total positive cases. This is largely attributable to the upsurge in daily new cases in some States/UTs.

However, 21 States & UTs have less than 1,000 active cases.

These are J&K (820), Andhra Pradesh (611), Odisha (609), Goa (531), Uttarakhand (491), Bihar (478), Jharkhand (467), Chandigarh (279), Himachal Pradesh (244), Puducherry (196), Lakshadweep (86), Ladakh (56), Sikkim (43), Manipur (40), Tripura (32), Mizoram (27), Meghalaya (20), Nagaland (13), D&D and D&N (5), Arunachal Pradesh (3) and A&N islands (2).

20 States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in last 24 hours.

These are Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, J&K, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, D&D and D&N, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Islands.

The table below shows the change in active cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported maximum positive changes with an addition of 4,902 cases whereas Kerala has recorded maximum negative change with decrease of 989 cases.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,07,50,680 today. The Recovery Rate is 97.17% today.

The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,594,694 today.

12,179 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

85.34% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,652 newly recovered cases. 3,744 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 947 in Tamil Nadu.

16,577 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

86.18% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,702. It is followed by Kerala with 3,677 while Punjab reported 563 new cases.

120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 85.83%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Kerala reported 14 deaths and Punjab reported 13 deaths.