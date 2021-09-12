India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage surpasses 73.82Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,25,766 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 10363703 2nd Dose 8587937 FLWs 1st Dose 18336456 2nd Dose 13991469 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 296771856 2nd Dose 42838102 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 142908025 2nd Dose 62511101 Over 60 years 1st Dose 92721925 2nd Dose 49176804 Total 73,82,07,378

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 34,848 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,09,345.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 77 consecutive days now.

28,591 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 15,30,125tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.18 Cr (54,18,05,829) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.17% remains less than 3% for the last 79 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.87%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 13 days and below 5% for 96 consecutive days now.