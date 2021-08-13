India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage nearly 53 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has nearly reached 53 Cr. Cumulatively, 52,95,82,956 vaccine doses have been administered through 60,40,607 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 57,31,574 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,43,406 2nd Dose 80,50,401 FLWs 1st Dose 1,82,54,407 2nd Dose 1,19,88,029 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 18,80,51,247 2nd Dose 1,39,53,516 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 11,48,89,656 2nd Dose 4,44,21,296 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,00,90,640 2nd Dose 3,95,40,358 Total 52,95,82,956

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate rises to 97.46%. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,13,02,345 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 42,295 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 40,120 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since forty-sevenconsecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 3,85,227. Active cases now constitute only 1.20% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which isthe lowest since March 2020.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,70,495tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48.94 crore (48,94,70,779) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 2.13% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.04% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% forlast 18 days and below 5% for 67 consecutive days now.