India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 99.12 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 41,36,142 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 99.12 Cr (99,12,82,283) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 97,99,506 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,76,101 2nd Dose 90,98,715 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,62,683 2nd Dose 1,55,81,720 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39,73,05,720 2nd Dose 11,57,29,771 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,88,22,731 2nd Dose 8,76,73,217 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,62,77,396 2nd Dose 6,20,54,229 Total 99,12,82,283

The recovery of 19,446 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,78,247.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.15%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 115 consecutive days now.

14,623 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload has fallen below 2 lakh mark and is presently at 1,78,098, which is now lowest in 229 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.52% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,23,702 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.44 Cr (59,44,29,890) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.34% remains less than 3% for the last 117 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 51 days and below 5% for 134 consecutive days now.