India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 98.67 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 87,41,160 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 98.67 Cr (98,67,69,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 97,44,653 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,76,000 2nd Dose 90,91,443 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,62,479 2nd Dose 1,55,61,415 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39,58,41,135 2nd Dose 11,40,66,397 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,84,48,531 2nd Dose 8,71,46,650 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,60,88,795 2nd Dose 6,17,86,566 Total 98,67,69,411

The recovery of 19,470 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,58,801.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.14%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 114 consecutive days now.

13,058 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Daily New cases reported to be lowest in 231 days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,81,314 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 59.31 Cr (59,31,06,188) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.36% remains less than 3% for the last 116 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.11%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 50 days and below 5% for 133 consecutive days now.