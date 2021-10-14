India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 96.82 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 35,66,347 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 96.82 Cr (96,82,20,997) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 94,82,108 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,75,639 2nd Dose 90,58,495 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,60,413 2nd Dose 1,54,56,207 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 39,01,04,011 2nd Dose 10,70,45,167 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,69,84,547 2nd Dose 8,49,05,479 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,53,36,375 2nd Dose 6,05,94,664 Total 96,82,20,997

The recovery of 19,808 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,62,709.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.07%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 109 consecutive days now.

18,987 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,06,586, which is the lowest in 215 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.61% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,01,083tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.76 Cr (58,76,64,525) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.44% remains less than 3% for the last 111 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.46%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 45 days and below 5% for 128 consecutive days now.

