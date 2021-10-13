India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 96.43 Cr

New Delhi: With the administration of 50,63,845 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 96.43 Cr (96,43,79,212) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 94,26,400 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,75,524 2nd Dose 90,48,454 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,59,830 2nd Dose 1,54,29,462 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 38,88,20,662 2nd Dose 10,57,49,264 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 16,66,74,343 2nd Dose 8,44,42,796 Over 60 years 1st Dose 10,51,47,025 2nd Dose 6,03,31,852 Total 96,43,79,212

The recovery of 22,844 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,33,42,901.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.06%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 108 consecutive days now.

15,823 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,07,653, which is the lowest in 214 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.61% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

13,25,399 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 58.63 Cr (58,63,63,442) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.46% remains less than 3% for the last 110 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.19%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 44 days and below 5% for 127 consecutive days now.