India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 76.57Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 64,51,423 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 76.57 Cr (76,57,17,137) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 77,22,914 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,65,645 2nd Dose 86,41,364 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,40,334 2nd Dose 1,42,03,101 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 30,91,72,935 2nd Dose 4,88,51,566 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 14,62,56,729 2nd Dose 6,50,07,644 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,45,11,108 2nd Dose 5,03,66,711 Total 76,57,17,137

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 38,303 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,25,60,474.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.64%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 81 consecutive days now.

30,570 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,79,761 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 54.77 Cr (54,77,01,729) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.93% remains less than 3% for the last 83 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.94%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 17 days and below 5% for 100 consecutive days now.