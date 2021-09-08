India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 70.75 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 78,47,625 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 70.75 Cr (70,75,43,018) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 72, 81,305 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,61,652 2nd Dose 85,19,178 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,32,680 2nd Dose 1,37,23,058 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 28,18,69,377 2nd Dose 3,73,18,560 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13,91,24,251 2nd Dose 5,97,18,690 Over 60 years 1st Dose 9,08,69,866 2nd Dose 4,77,05,706 Total 70,75,43,018

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of39,114patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3, 22, 64,051.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.48%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 73 consecutive days now.

37,875new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17, 53, 745 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 53.49 Cr (53,49,43,093) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.49% remains less than 3% for the last 75 days now. The Daily Positivity rate dips to2.16%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 9 days and below 5% for 93 consecutive days now.