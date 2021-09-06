India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 68.75 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 25,23,089 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 68.75 Cr (68,75,41,762) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 71,77,219 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,60,805 2nd Dose 84,80,456 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,29,867 2nd Dose 1,35,76,562 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 27,17,37,284 2nd Dose 3,43,00,303 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 13,64,12,519 2nd Dose 5,80,07,647 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,95,41,322 2nd Dose 4,67,94,997 Total 68,75,41,762

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 43,903 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,21,81,995.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.44%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 71 consecutive days now.

38,948 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 4,04,874. Active cases presently constitute 1.23% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 14,10,649 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 53.14 Cr (53,14,68,867) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.58% remains less than 3% for the last 73 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.76%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 7 days and below 5% for 91 consecutive days now.