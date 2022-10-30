India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.63 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.63 Cr (2,19,63,57,449) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,47,850) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415419 2nd Dose 10120694 Precaution Dose 7075090 FLWs 1st Dose 18437171 2nd Dose 17720688 Precaution Dose 13752688 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41247850 2nd Dose 32388672 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62015305 2nd Dose 53346540 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561421543 2nd Dose 516350969 Precaution Dose 100834630 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204049381 2nd Dose 197081046 Precaution Dose 50811442 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681777 2nd Dose 123222992 Precaution Dose 48383552 Precaution Dose 22,08,57,402 Total 2,19,63,57,449

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,317. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 2,081 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,04,933.

1,604 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,57,218 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.08 Cr (90,08,82,915) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.08% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.02%.