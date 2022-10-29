National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.62 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.62 Cr (2,19,62,18,338) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,45,177) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415403
2nd Dose 10120632
Precaution Dose 7074142
FLWs 1st Dose 18437159
2nd Dose 17720602
Precaution Dose 13751116
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41245177
2nd Dose 32380677
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62013310
2nd Dose 53341499
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561419168
2nd Dose 516339707
Precaution Dose 100768818
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204049103
2nd Dose 197079041
Precaution Dose 50787505
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681623
2nd Dose 123221711
Precaution Dose 48371945
Precaution Dose 22,07,53,526
Total 2,19,62,18,338

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,802. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 2,161 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,02,852.

 

1,574 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,65,901 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.07 Cr (90,07,25,697) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.11% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.95%.

 

