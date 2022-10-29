India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.62 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.62 Cr (2,19,62,18,338) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,45,177) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415403 2nd Dose 10120632 Precaution Dose 7074142 FLWs 1st Dose 18437159 2nd Dose 17720602 Precaution Dose 13751116 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41245177 2nd Dose 32380677 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62013310 2nd Dose 53341499 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561419168 2nd Dose 516339707 Precaution Dose 100768818 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204049103 2nd Dose 197079041 Precaution Dose 50787505 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681623 2nd Dose 123221711 Precaution Dose 48371945 Precaution Dose 22,07,53,526 Total 2,19,62,18,338

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 18,802. Active cases now constitute 0.04% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 2,161 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,41,02,852.

1,574 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,65,901 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.07 Cr (90,07,25,697) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.11% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.95%.