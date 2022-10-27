India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.58 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.58 Cr (2,19,58,84,786) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,39,308) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415387 2nd Dose 10120566 Precaution Dose 7071195 FLWs 1st Dose 18437141 2nd Dose 17720444 Precaution Dose 13747649 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41239308 2nd Dose 32358008 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62008237 2nd Dose 53327225 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561412960 2nd Dose 516314283 Precaution Dose 100616408 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204048437 2nd Dose 197074452 Precaution Dose 50730358 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681210 2nd Dose 123218908 Precaution Dose 48342610 Precaution Dose 22,05,08,220 Total 2,19,58,84,786

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 20,821. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 1,892 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,97,072.

1,112 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,44,491 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.04 Cr (90,04,17,092) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.06% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.77%.