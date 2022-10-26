India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.57 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.57 Cr (2,19,57,62,231) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,37,415) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415382 2nd Dose 10120533 Precaution Dose 7070422 FLWs 1st Dose 18437137 2nd Dose 17720394 Precaution Dose 13746521 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41237415 2nd Dose 32348838 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62007143 2nd Dose 53322158 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561409400 2nd Dose 516303804 Precaution Dose 100560740 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204048075 2nd Dose 197072511 Precaution Dose 50710757 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681011 2nd Dose 123217703 Precaution Dose 48332287 Precaution Dose 22,04,20,727 Total 2,19,57,62,231

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 21,607. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 1,771 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,95,180.

830 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,23,104 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.03 Cr (90,02,72,601) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.05% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.67%.