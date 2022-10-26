National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.57 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.57 Cr (2,19,57,62,231) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,37,415) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415382
2nd Dose 10120533
Precaution Dose 7070422
FLWs 1st Dose 18437137
2nd Dose 17720394
Precaution Dose 13746521
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41237415
2nd Dose 32348838
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62007143
2nd Dose 53322158
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561409400
2nd Dose 516303804
Precaution Dose 100560740
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204048075
2nd Dose 197072511
Precaution Dose 50710757
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127681011
2nd Dose 123217703
Precaution Dose 48332287
Precaution Dose 22,04,20,727
Total 2,19,57,62,231

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 21,607. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%. 1,771 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,95,180.

 

830 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,23,104 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.03 Cr (90,02,72,601) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.05% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.67%.

