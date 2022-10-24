India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.56 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.56 Cr (2,19,56,41,807) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,35,971) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415381 2nd Dose 10120495 Precaution Dose 7069264 FLWs 1st Dose 18437131 2nd Dose 17720296 Precaution Dose 13745380 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41235971 2nd Dose 32343380 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62005842 2nd Dose 53318014 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561407594 2nd Dose 516294884 Precaution Dose 100502060 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204047787 2nd Dose 197070976 Precaution Dose 50688507 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127680842 2nd Dose 123216598 Precaution Dose 48321405 Precaution Dose 22,03,26,616 Total 2,19,56,41,807

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 23,193. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,557 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,91,906.

1,334 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 87,905 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 90.01 Cr (90,00,85,711) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.95% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.52%.