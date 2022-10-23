India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.55 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.55 Cr (2,19,55,98,943) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.12 Cr (4,12,34,640) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415381 2nd Dose 10120477 Precaution Dose 7069146 FLWs 1st Dose 18437129 2nd Dose 17720281 Precaution Dose 13745023 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41234640 2nd Dose 32341608 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 62005148 2nd Dose 53316726 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561406983 2nd Dose 516292105 Precaution Dose 100480819 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204047676 2nd Dose 197070258 Precaution Dose 50680821 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127680767 2nd Dose 123216018 Precaution Dose 48317937 Precaution Dose 22,02,93,746 Total 2,19,55,98,943

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 23,432. Active cases now constitute 0.05% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,601 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,90,349.

1,994 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,61,290 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.99 Cr (89,99,97,806) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.99% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.24%.