India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.27 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.27 Cr (2,19,27,15,971) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,33,467) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415312
2nd Dose 10119959
Precaution Dose 7055227
FLWs 1st Dose 18437011
2nd Dose 17718480
Precaution Dose 13714557
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41133467
2nd Dose 32092600
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61982511
2nd Dose 53227865
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561369711
2nd Dose 516126712
Precaution Dose 99151551
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204042405
2nd Dose 197037497
Precaution Dose 50164995
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127677093
2nd Dose 123192811
Precaution Dose 48056255
Precaution Dose 21,81,42,543
Total 2,19,27,15,971

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,618. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,378 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,70,935.

 

2,430 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,41,707 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.83 Cr (89,83,57,195) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.07% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.01%.

