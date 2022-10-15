India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.27 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.27 Cr (2,19,27,15,971) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,33,467) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415312 2nd Dose 10119959 Precaution Dose 7055227 FLWs 1st Dose 18437011 2nd Dose 17718480 Precaution Dose 13714557 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41133467 2nd Dose 32092600 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61982511 2nd Dose 53227865 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561369711 2nd Dose 516126712 Precaution Dose 99151551 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204042405 2nd Dose 197037497 Precaution Dose 50164995 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127677093 2nd Dose 123192811 Precaution Dose 48056255 Precaution Dose 21,81,42,543 Total 2,19,27,15,971

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,618. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,378 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,70,935.

2,430 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,41,707 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.83 Cr (89,83,57,195) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.07% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.01%.