India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.93 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.93 Cr (2,18,93,14,422) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,64,468) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415252
2nd Dose 10119360
Precaution Dose 7040031
FLWs 1st Dose 18436923
2nd Dose 17717388
Precaution Dose 13681138
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41064468
2nd Dose 31895963
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61959007
2nd Dose 53138901
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561320703
2nd Dose 515948517
Precaution Dose 97467582
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204036872
2nd Dose 197002149
Precaution Dose 49498844
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127673637
2nd Dose 123167762
Precaution Dose 47729925
Precaution Dose 21,54,17,520
Total 2,18,93,14,422

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 29,251. Active cases now constitute 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 3,884 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,51,228.

 

2,797 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,66,839 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.67 Cr (89,67,48,226) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.30% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.05%.

 

