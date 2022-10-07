National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.88 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.88 Cr (2,18,88,17,589) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,55,105) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415245
2nd Dose 10119287
Precaution Dose 7038020
FLWs 1st Dose 18436898
2nd Dose 17717246
Precaution Dose 13675366
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41055105
2nd Dose 31868048
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61954847
2nd Dose 53122655
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561313445
2nd Dose 515923815
Precaution Dose 97222916
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204036026
2nd Dose 196996958
Precaution Dose 49400711
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127673150
2nd Dose 123163413
Precaution Dose 47684438
Precaution Dose 21,50,21,451
Total 2,18,88,17,589

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 30,362. Active cases now constitute 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 3,908 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,47,344.

 

1,997 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,13,123 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.64 Cr (89,64,81,387) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.34% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.94%.

 

