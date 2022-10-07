India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.88 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.88 Cr (2,18,88,17,589) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,55,105) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415245 2nd Dose 10119287 Precaution Dose 7038020 FLWs 1st Dose 18436898 2nd Dose 17717246 Precaution Dose 13675366 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41055105 2nd Dose 31868048 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61954847 2nd Dose 53122655 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561313445 2nd Dose 515923815 Precaution Dose 97222916 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204036026 2nd Dose 196996958 Precaution Dose 49400711 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127673150 2nd Dose 123163413 Precaution Dose 47684438 Precaution Dose 21,50,21,451 Total 2,18,88,17,589

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 30,362. Active cases now constitute 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 3,908 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,47,344.

1,997 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,13,123 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.64 Cr (89,64,81,387) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.34% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.94%.