India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.83Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.83Cr (2,18,83,40,816) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,49,004) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415235 2nd Dose 10119195 Precaution Dose 7034634 FLWs 1st Dose 18436874 2nd Dose 17717005 Precaution Dose 13671742 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41049004 2nd Dose 31847599 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61952007 2nd Dose 53106590 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561305792 2nd Dose 515890436 Precaution Dose 96991119 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204035090 2nd Dose 196989530 Precaution Dose 49310113 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127672588 2nd Dose 123158334 Precaution Dose 47637929 Precaution Dose 21,46,45,537 Total 2,18,83,40,816

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at33,318. Active cases now constitute 0.07% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%.3,731 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,39,883.

2,468 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,87,511 COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.61Cr (89,61,46,207) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.32% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.32%.