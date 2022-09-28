National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.96 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.96 Cr (2,17,96,31,500) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,73,196) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415087
2nd Dose 10117967
Precaution Dose 6998924
FLWs 1st Dose 18436621
2nd Dose 17715423
Precaution Dose 13607954
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40973196
2nd Dose 31611534
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61928040
2nd Dose 53002753
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561227311
2nd Dose 515573253
Precaution Dose 92119105
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204021387
2nd Dose 196922348
Precaution Dose 47448650
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127663408
2nd Dose 123112757
Precaution Dose 46735782
Precaution Dose 20,69,10,415
Total 2,17,96,31,500

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 40,979. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 4,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,09,525.

 

3,615 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,23,293 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.44 Cr (89,44,16,853) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.12%.

 

