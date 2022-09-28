India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.96 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.96 Cr (2,17,96,31,500) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,73,196) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415087 2nd Dose 10117967 Precaution Dose 6998924 FLWs 1st Dose 18436621 2nd Dose 17715423 Precaution Dose 13607954 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40973196 2nd Dose 31611534 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61928040 2nd Dose 53002753 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561227311 2nd Dose 515573253 Precaution Dose 92119105 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204021387 2nd Dose 196922348 Precaution Dose 47448650 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127663408 2nd Dose 123112757 Precaution Dose 46735782 Precaution Dose 20,69,10,415 Total 2,17,96,31,500

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 40,979. Active cases now constitute 0.09% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 4,972 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,09,525.

3,615 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,23,293 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.44 Cr (89,44,16,853) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.55% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.12%.