India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.68 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.68 Cr (2,17,68,35,714) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,40,886) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414991 2nd Dose 10116876 Precaution Dose 6979559 FLWs 1st Dose 18436448 2nd Dose 17713627 Precaution Dose 13573416 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40940886 2nd Dose 31531491 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61915598 2nd Dose 52962331 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561179893 2nd Dose 515390777 Precaution Dose 90004699 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204012489 2nd Dose 196872442 Precaution Dose 46572396 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127655498 2nd Dose 123079807 Precaution Dose 46314718 Precaution Dose 20,44,12,463 Total 2,17,68,35,714

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 43,415. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 4,688 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,00,298.

4,129 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 1,64,377 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.38 Cr (89,38,18,805) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.61% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.51%.