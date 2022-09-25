India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.56Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.56Cr (2,17,56,67,942) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,40,886) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10414991

2nd Dose

10116876

Precaution Dose

6979559

FLWs

1st Dose

18436448

2nd Dose

17713627

Precaution Dose

13573416

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

40940886

2nd Dose

31531491

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

61915598

2nd Dose

52962331

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

561179893

2nd Dose

515390777

Precaution Dose

90004699

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

204012489

2nd Dose

196872442

Precaution Dose

46572396

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127655498

2nd Dose

123079807

Precaution Dose

46314718

Precaution Dose

20,34,44,788

Total

2,17,56,67,942

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at43,994.Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 5,196patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,95,610.

4,777new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,02,283COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.36Cr (89,36,54,428) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.58%.