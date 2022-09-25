India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.56Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.56Cr (2,17,56,67,942) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,40,886) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs
1st Dose
10414991
2nd Dose
10116876
Precaution Dose
6979559
FLWs
1st Dose
18436448
2nd Dose
17713627
Precaution Dose
13573416
Age Group 12-14 years
1st Dose
40940886
2nd Dose
31531491
Age Group 15-18 years
1st Dose
61915598
2nd Dose
52962331
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
561179893
2nd Dose
515390777
Precaution Dose
90004699
Age Group 45-59 years
1st Dose
204012489
2nd Dose
196872442
Precaution Dose
46572396
Over 60 years
1st Dose
127655498
2nd Dose
123079807
Precaution Dose
46314718
Precaution Dose
20,34,44,788
Total
2,17,56,67,942
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at43,994.Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 5,196patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,95,610.
4,777new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,02,283COVID-19tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.36Cr (89,36,54,428) cumulative tests.
Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.63% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.58%.