India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.41 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.41 Cr (2,17,41,04,791) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,22,085) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414963
2nd Dose 10116671
Precaution Dose 6973890
FLWs 1st Dose 18436408
2nd Dose 17713336
Precaution Dose 13562449
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40922085
2nd Dose 31491154
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61909668
2nd Dose 52942987
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561163460
2nd Dose 515334360
Precaution Dose 89136052
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204009795
2nd Dose 196859955
Precaution Dose 46235746
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127653951
2nd Dose 123071976
Precaution Dose 46155885
Precaution Dose 20,20,64,022
Total 2,17,41,04,791

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 44,436. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,719 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,90,414.

 

4,912 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,03,888 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.33 Cr (89,33,52,145) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.69% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.62%.

