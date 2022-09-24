India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.41 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.41 Cr (2,17,41,04,791) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,22,085) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414963 2nd Dose 10116671 Precaution Dose 6973890 FLWs 1st Dose 18436408 2nd Dose 17713336 Precaution Dose 13562449 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40922085 2nd Dose 31491154 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61909668 2nd Dose 52942987 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561163460 2nd Dose 515334360 Precaution Dose 89136052 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204009795 2nd Dose 196859955 Precaution Dose 46235746 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127653951 2nd Dose 123071976 Precaution Dose 46155885 Precaution Dose 20,20,64,022 Total 2,17,41,04,791

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 44,436. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 5,719 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,90,414.

4,912 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,03,888 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.33 Cr (89,33,52,145) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.69% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.62%.