National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.26 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.26 Cr (2,17,26,27,951) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,99,936) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414945
2nd Dose 10115637
Precaution Dose 6967697
FLWs 1st Dose 18436362
2nd Dose 17712620
Precaution Dose 13550874
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40899936
2nd Dose 31449306
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61903194
2nd Dose 52924021
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561148999
2nd Dose 515282779
Precaution Dose 88328430
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204007564
2nd Dose 196849027
Precaution Dose 45909771
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127652645
2nd Dose 123064771
Precaution Dose 46009373
Precaution Dose 20,07,66,145
Total 2,17,26,27,951

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 45,281. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 6,424 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,84,695.

 

5,383 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,20,187 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.30 Cr (89,30,48,257) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.70% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.68%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.