India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 217.26 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.26 Cr (2,17,26,27,951) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,99,936) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414945 2nd Dose 10115637 Precaution Dose 6967697 FLWs 1st Dose 18436362 2nd Dose 17712620 Precaution Dose 13550874 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40899936 2nd Dose 31449306 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61903194 2nd Dose 52924021 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561148999 2nd Dose 515282779 Precaution Dose 88328430 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204007564 2nd Dose 196849027 Precaution Dose 45909771 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127652645 2nd Dose 123064771 Precaution Dose 46009373 Precaution Dose 20,07,66,145 Total 2,17,26,27,951

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 45,281. Active cases now constitute 0.10% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 6,424 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,84,695.

5,383 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,20,187 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.30 Cr (89,30,48,257) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.70% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.68%.