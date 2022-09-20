National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 216.83 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.83 Cr (2,16,83,24,537) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.08 Cr (4,08,32,053) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 1,04,14,884
2nd Dose 1,01,14,247
Precaution Dose 69,48,111
FLWs 1st Dose 1,84,36,209
2nd Dose 1,77,11,428
Precaution Dose 1,35,17,025
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 4,08,32,053
2nd Dose 3,12,86,043
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 6,18,79,548
2nd Dose 5,28,63,283
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 56,10,99,251
2nd Dose 51,51,04,281
Precaution Dose 8,60,62,831
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 20,39,99,362
2nd Dose 19,68,10,115
Precaution Dose 4,49,74,937
Over 60 years 1st Dose 12,76,47,450
2nd Dose 12,30,39,681
Precaution Dose 4,55,83,796
Precaution Dose 19,70,86,702
Total 2,16,83,24,537

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 47,379. Active cases now constitute 0.11% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 4,676 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,39,67,340.

 

4,043 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,95,894 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.20 Cr (89,20,49,014) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.81% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.37%.

